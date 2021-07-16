Eugene Lee Yang’s biography: age, father, sisters, boyfriend

Eugene Lee Yang is a South Korean-American actor, producer, author, director, activist, and internet celebrity best known as a member of the YouTube group The Try Guys. He's also known for his involvement with The Trevor Project, a human rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

Eugene Lee arrives for the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 14, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Eugene has earned immense popularity as part of the Try Guys team. Have a look at his biography to find out more about his personal life and career.

Profile summary

Full name: Eugene Lee Yang

Eugene Lee Yang Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 18 January 1986

18 January 1986 Age: 35 years (as of 2021)

35 years (as of 2021) Eugene Lee Yang's zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Pflugerville, Texas, United States

Pflugerville, Texas, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Sexuality: Gay

Gay Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet and inches: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Black

Black Siblings: 2

2 Father: Jae-hong Yang

Jae-hong Yang Mother: Min-Yeong Lee

Min-Yeong Lee Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Matthew McLean

Matthew McLean College: University of Southern California (USC)

University of Southern California (USC) Occupation: Actor, director, writer and producer

Actor, director, writer and producer Net worth: $700,000

$700,000 Instagram account: @eugeneleeyang

@eugeneleeyang Facebook account:

TikTok account: @eugeneleeyang

@eugeneleeyang Twitter handle:

Eugene Lee Yang's biography

Eugene Lee Yang was born on 18th January 1986, in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S. He was born to Jae-hong Yang and Min-Yeong Lee.

Eugene Lee attends the Trevor Live New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Eugene Lee Yang's father and mother are Korean immigrants who settled in the U.S.

Who are Eugene Lee Yang's sisters?

The YouTuber was raised along two sisters named Christie and Whitney Yang.

How old is Eugene Yee Lang?

As of 2021, Eugene Lee Yang's age is 35 years old.

When did Eugene Yee Lang graduate?

Eugene from Try Guys graduated in 2008 with a BA in Cinematography and Video/Film Production from USC.

Profession

Yang worked as a freelancer, making music videos and writing and filming advertisements. He then joined the BuzzFeed Motion Pictures group in 2013. He was granted complete creative autonomy over experimental video projects and the exploration of new storytelling modalities.

Together with his colleagues, Zack Kornfeld, Ned Fulmer, and Keith Habersberger produced challenge-based comedic content on YouTube for their Try Guys group.

In 2018, Lee and his colleagues from The Try Guys left BuzzFeed and created their own channel on YouTube under the same name. The team also has a podcast called Try-Pod, where the guys share stories from their personal lives and discuss various fun topics.

As part of The Try Guys, Yang participated in writing The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, which went on to become a New York Times Best Seller.

Throughout his career, Eugene has been an advocate for equality, diversity and representation. This covers both of his identities, as a gay man, and as an Asian American person.

Eugene Lee Yang coming out as gay

Yang is the only member of the LGBT community among The Try Guys cast. On 15th June 2019, he released a video on YouTube coming out as gay. Before that, Yang identified himself as queer and explored the art of drag in a Try Guys video.

Is Eugene Lee Yang in a relationship?

Lee Yang attends the Billboard And The Hollywood Reporter Pride Summit in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Who is Eugene Lee Yang dating? Eugene Lee Yang's partner is Matthew McLean. The couple first met in a gym in 2012, and later the same year, they started dating.

Eugene Lee Yang's boyfriend Matt works as a business consultant in Los Angeles. In 2019, Eugene announced publicly he was dating Matthew.

What is Eugene Lee Yang's net worth?

His net worth is allegedly $700 thousand. The actor has acquired his wealth from endorsing brands such as House99 and his career in the entertainment industry.

Try Guys member Eugene Lee Yang is a brave, talented comedian. He has won several awards for his work with The Try Guys.

