Kea Peahu’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, parents, net worth

Kea Peahu is a young upcoming actress and dancer who became famous after her amazing role in Finding 'Ohana. Have a look at her biography to find out more about this rising star.

Kea Peahu as Pili in Finding 'Ohana. Photo: @keapeahuofficial

Source: Instagram

Finding 'Ohana is an adventure drama about two siblings who learn about their Hawaiian lineage as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oahu. Find out more about the actress who plays Pili in the film below.

Profile summary

Full name: Kea Peahu

Kea Peahu Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 12th October 2007

12th October 2007 Age: 13 years old (as of 2021)

13 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA

Honolulu, Hawaii, USA Current residence: Ontario, California, USA

Ontario, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Asian

Asian Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet and inches: 5'4"

5'4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 29-26-29

29-26-29 Body measurements in centimetres: 73-66-73

73-66-73 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Father: Jesse Jones

Jesse Jones Mother: Sanoi Peahu

Sanoi Peahu Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Single

Single Occupation: Actor and dancer

Actor and dancer Hobbies: Travelling and dancing

Travelling and dancing Favourite colours: Black and dark blue

Black and dark blue Favourite food: Fish-rice, Beef

Fish-rice, Beef Favourite pet: Dogs

Dogs Instagram account: @keapeahuofficial

@keapeahuofficial Kea Peahu's TikTok account: @keapeahu.official

When is Kea Peahu's birthday?

The young actress celebrates her birthday on 12th October.

How old is Kea Peahu now?

Kea Peahu sitting on a skateboard. Photo: @keapeahuofficial

Source: Instagram

As of 2021, Kea Peahu's age is 13 years. She was born in 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

What state does Kea Peahu live in?

She currently lives in Ontario, California.

Who are Kea Peahu's parents?

Her parents are Jesse Jones and Sanoi Peahu. They are of Hawaiian descent. Kea Peahu's mom Sanoi Peahu works for KP construction and Oahu Flooring.

What is Kea Peahu's ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is Asian.

Career

Before her debut in the acting industry, Kea was a dancer. She mostly posted her dance videos online, and one happened to go viral, earning her a spot as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since then, she has become very famous and has appeared in music videos for celebrities like Chris Brown and Jennifer Lopez.

She also appeared in a local news channel, KHON-2 news network, where she showcased her dance moves.

Kea Peahu during an acting scene. Photo: @keapeahuofficial

Source: Instagram

She also competed in season 1 of World of Dance but did not make it to the finals.

Kea became famous when she was cast to play Pili in Finding 'Ohana. When she was asked about what made her want to get into acting and how it felt like leading a film with her first role, this is what she said,

I enjoyed getting into character and saying things I'd probably never say in real life...When I actually booked it, I was in so much shock. It's my first ever movie, and I was the lead role for it, so that definitely made that mean a lot to me. Also, the fact that it was filmed in Hawaii is where I'm from it also meant a lot to me.

In addition to defending her heritage, she stated that she was glad that the movie shows Hawaiian culture.

Below are her acting credits.

Acting credits

2021: Finding 'Ohana as Pili

as Pili 2016: Bizaardvark as Blobfish Music Video Girl

Self credits

2021: Sidewalks Entertainment

2021: Hollywood First Look Features

2021: Made in Hollywood

2017: Lip Sync Battle Shorties

2016: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Body measurements

Kea Peahu holding a snake. Photo: @keapeahuofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 121 lbs (55kgs). Her hair colour is dark brown while her eyes are black.

Social media

The 13-year-old actress boasts an incredible following on her social media platforms. Her Instagram account has over 121 thousand followers, while her TikTok account has over 181 thousand followers with 2.9 million likes.

Kea Peahu is a young actress and dancer with amazing talent. She currently boasts two acting credits.

READ ASLO: Saoirse-Monica Jackson's biography: age, height, partner, movies

Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Saoirse-Monica Jackson. Saoirse is a Northern Irish actress best known for portraying Erin Quinn in Derry Girls.

She is also known for her role in Finding You as Emma Callaghan, Unprecedented as Mia and Urban Myths as Janet.

Source: Legit Nigeria