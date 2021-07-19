Kea Peahu’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, parents, net worth
Kea Peahu’s biography: age, birthday, ethnicity, parents, net worth

by  Scholastica Otiende

Kea Peahu is a young upcoming actress and dancer who became famous after her amazing role in Finding 'Ohana. Have a look at her biography to find out more about this rising star.

Kea Peahu
Kea Peahu as Pili in Finding 'Ohana.
Finding 'Ohana is an adventure drama about two siblings who learn about their Hawaiian lineage as they embark on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Oahu. Find out more about the actress who plays Pili in the film below.

Profile summary

  • Full name: Kea Peahu
  • Gender: Female
  • Date of birth: 12th October 2007
  • Age: 13 years old (as of 2021)
  • Zodiac sign: Libra
  • Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
  • Current residence: Ontario, California, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Ethnicity: Asian
  • Religion: Christianity
  • Sexuality: Straight
  • Height in feet and inches: 5'4"
  • Height in centimetres: 163
  • Weight in pounds: 121
  • Weight in kilograms: 55
  • Body measurements in inches: 29-26-29
  • Body measurements in centimetres: 73-66-73
  • Eye colour: Black
  • Hair colour: Dark brown
  • Father: Jesse Jones
  • Mother: Sanoi Peahu
  • Siblings: 2
  • Relationship status: Single
  • Occupation: Actor and dancer
  • Hobbies: Travelling and dancing
  • Favourite colours: Black and dark blue
  • Favourite food: Fish-rice, Beef
  • Favourite pet: Dogs
  • Instagram account: @keapeahuofficial
  • Kea Peahu's TikTok account: @keapeahu.official

When is Kea Peahu's birthday?

The young actress celebrates her birthday on 12th October.

How old is Kea Peahu now?

Kea Peahu sitting on a skateboard.
As of 2021, Kea Peahu's age is 13 years. She was born in 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. She has two siblings, a brother and a sister.

What state does Kea Peahu live in?

She currently lives in Ontario, California.

Who are Kea Peahu's parents?

Her parents are Jesse Jones and Sanoi Peahu. They are of Hawaiian descent. Kea Peahu's mom Sanoi Peahu works for KP construction and Oahu Flooring.

What is Kea Peahu's ethnicity?

Her ethnicity is Asian.

Career

Before her debut in the acting industry, Kea was a dancer. She mostly posted her dance videos online, and one happened to go viral, earning her a spot as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since then, she has become very famous and has appeared in music videos for celebrities like Chris Brown and Jennifer Lopez.

She also appeared in a local news channel, KHON-2 news network, where she showcased her dance moves.

Kea Peahu's age
Kea Peahu during an acting scene.
She also competed in season 1 of World of Dance but did not make it to the finals.

Kea became famous when she was cast to play Pili in Finding 'Ohana. When she was asked about what made her want to get into acting and how it felt like leading a film with her first role, this is what she said,

I enjoyed getting into character and saying things I'd probably never say in real life...When I actually booked it, I was in so much shock. It's my first ever movie, and I was the lead role for it, so that definitely made that mean a lot to me. Also, the fact that it was filmed in Hawaii is where I'm from it also meant a lot to me.

In addition to defending her heritage, she stated that she was glad that the movie shows Hawaiian culture.

Below are her acting credits.

Acting credits

  • 2021: Finding 'Ohana as Pili
  • 2016: Bizaardvark as Blobfish Music Video Girl

Self credits

  • 2021: Sidewalks Entertainment
  • 2021: Hollywood First Look Features
  • 2021: Made in Hollywood
  • 2017: Lip Sync Battle Shorties
  • 2016: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Body measurements

Kea Peahu's ethnicity
Kea Peahu holding a snake.
The actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall, and she weighs approximately 121 lbs (55kgs). Her hair colour is dark brown while her eyes are black.

Social media

The 13-year-old actress boasts an incredible following on her social media platforms. Her Instagram account has over 121 thousand followers, while her TikTok account has over 181 thousand followers with 2.9 million likes.

Kea Peahu is a young actress and dancer with amazing talent. She currently boasts two acting credits.

