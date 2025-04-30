Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday night, April 30

The Nerazzurri scored the first two goals of the encounter before the Catalans leveled up in the first half

Dutch forward Denzel Dumfries scored a brace against Barcelona, marking his first goals in 10 matches this season in the Champions League

Barcelona were held to a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday night, April 30.

The Nerazzurri took the lead after just 34 seconds, with Marcus Thuram getting in front of his marker and executing a sublime right-footed flick to steer the ball past the keeper into the bottom left corner.

In the 21st minute, Denzel Dumfries doubled the Nerazzurri's lead with an acrobatic volley.

Denzel Dumfries celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images.

Four minutes later, Lamine Yamal reduced the deficit, curling the ball into the net with his left foot after dribbling past Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Ferran Torres equalised for Barcelona in the 38th minute, following a series of passes, with Pedro crossing the ball into the box and Raphinha providing the assist for Torres.

After scoring their second goal, Barcelona increased the pressure on Inter Milan but struggled to break down their defense.

Defender Jules Kounde suffered a minor injury but was quickly attended to by the medical team.

Denzel Dumfries scored a brace after connecting to a corner kick to give Inter Milan the lead in the 63rd minute.

Barcelona equalised two minutes later courtesy an own goal from Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer. Dani Olmo took the corner from the left, playing the ball towards Lamine Yamal outside the box.

The winger dummies and leaves it for Raphinha, who strikes a powerful shot from distance, as the ball hits the crossbar, bounces off Sommer.

Yann Sommer saves a shot from Lamine Yamal of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League semifinal at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Spain. Photo by: Carl Recine.

Mixed reactions trail Barcelona draw vs Inter Milan

Barcelona fans have praised Lamine Yamal for inspiring the team to a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Kingsly Klent Ojerinde added:

Burja Lila

Be calm and patience , Yamal is ''Yamaaaal'' having with charismatic figure in world football ."

Bony Kamau said:

"Arsenal should avoid these two teams by whatever cost by ensuring that they don't get anything else apart from a loss or a draw in Paris. Otherwise, they'll be humiliated badly."

Kara Touray

"Best champions League game tonight. Just get ur popcorn and enjoy the beautiful game of football bcuz is Barcelona 👍🤔"

"They really mean business, this is the final before final."

Meshach Ekele Onyeanulam said:

"The sky is our limit."

"Up Barcaaaaa."

Kalu Oke Kalu wrote:

"Barcelona is not Arsenal. We respond, We get up and win."

Barcelona fans hold Thanksgiving service

Legit.ng earlier reported that a group of Barcelona fans held a Thanksgiving service at a church on Sunday, April 27, to celebrate the team’s Copa del Rey victory over Real Madrid.

In a Facebook post, the pastor was heard praying in a Ghanaian language, offering blessings for the fans who brought offerings to the altar.

Following the prayer, the congregation responded with a loud “Amen” and cheered as the fans returned to their seats.

