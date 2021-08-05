Chelcie Lynn’s biography: age, sisters, net worth, husband, kids

Chelcie Lynn is an American social media personality, actress, and comedian. The celebrity is popularly known for her appearance in Tangerine (2015), Dog Eat Dog (2016) and Coach Von Pidgeon (2019). The American actress gained fame for her short comedic videos on the Vine app as Trailer Trash Tammy.

Asides from her being a social media personality, there are other fascinating things you would find worthwhile knowing. For instance, is Chelcie Lynn single? Here are details about the famous actress, including her net worth and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Chelcie Lynn

Chelcie Lynn Nickname: Chelcie

Chelcie Date of birth: August 9, 1987

August 9, 1987 Place of birth: Oklahoma, United States of America

Oklahoma, United States of America Age: 34 years (as of 2021)

34 years (as of 2021) Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Sisters: Beth Franks and Maggie

Beth Franks and Maggie Husband: Greg Melton

Greg Melton Kids: N/A

N/A Weight in pounds: 143 lbs

143 lbs Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Height in feet: 5”6’

5”6’ Height in centimeters: 168cm

168cm Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Body size: 40-28-42

40-28-42 Profession: Social media personality, actress, comedian

Social media personality, actress, comedian Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White YouTube: Chelcie Lynn

Chelcie Lynn Instagram: @chelcielynnn

@chelcielynnn Facebook:

TikTok: chelcielynn

Chelcie Lynn's bio

Chelcie Lynn's real name has been a confusing talk for many. Her real name is Chelcie Lynn.

When was Chelcie Lynn born?

The comedian was born on August 9, 1987.

Where was Chelcie Lynn born?

The social media superstar, who is among the best female comedians, was born in Oklahoma City, United States of America. That said, where is Chelcie Lynn from? Notably, she is from Oklahoma, but currently, she is living in San Diego, California.

How old is Chelcie Lynn?

She is 34 years old as of 2021.

Siblings

Chelsie has two young sisters, namely Beth Franks and Maggie. Their grandmother raised the three in Oklahoma. Chelcie Lynn's sisters have appeared severally in her YouTube videos.

Ethnicity

Chelcie’s ethnicity is white. Furthermore, the American comedian’s nationality is American.

Career

What does Chelcie Lynn do for a living? She is a comedian, actress and social media personality.

The comedian realized her talent at a tender age. In 2013, she launched a Vine Channel and started uploading comic videos. In her videos, she played the Trailer Trash Tammy character.

The comedian's facial expressions and voice made her short videos more interesting to watch. As a result, her fame escalated. Unfortunately, the app was discontinued when she had reached 240 000 followers.

On March 31, 2015, the American comedian shifted to YouTube and Instagram. The first video she uploaded on her YouTube channel is entitled; Y’all got a cigarette?”. She later started engaging in Live performances. This year, the comedian did a U.S tour called The .

Chelcie Lynn's movies

The American actress has appeared in several movies. Below is a list of popular films that she has been featured in:

Tangerine (2015)- Chelcie plays the role of Madam Jilian.

(2015)- Chelcie plays the role of Madam Jilian. Dog Eat Dog (2016)- She plays a minor role as Sheila.

(2016)- She plays a minor role as Sheila. Coach Von Pidgeon (2019)-as Coach von Pidgeon.

(2019)-as Coach von Pidgeon. Eat My Trash (2018) as an actress

Net worth

How much is Chelcie's worth? Chelcie Lynn's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $1 million as of 2021. She earns a significant amount through her YouTube comedic videos. She also has a cloth line, and she sells her collections through Eat my Trash website.

Additionally, the comedian earns from advertisement posts on her Instagram.

Who is Chelcie Lynn married to?

She is married to the man who appears in her YouTube videos as Darryl. Chelcie Lynn husband's name is Greg Melton. The couple exchanged their vows on July 14, 2009.

The comedian is quite secretive about their marital life. Therefore, little is known concerning Chelcie Lynn's kids.

Chelcie Lynn's husband takes the role of Darryl in his wife's YouTube videos. The celebrity also posts lovely pictures with her husband on Instagram.

The American actress uses any chance she gets on social media to boast how her husband cares and supports her. On their 9th anniversary in 2018, the actress expressed on her Instagram page how proud and lucky she was to have a husband like Greg Melton.

Online presence

The social media celebrity has an active Instagram account. She posts hilarious videos that leave her fans amused. Currently, the online personality has 1.1 million followers.

The comedian is also on YouTube. So far, she has 1.26 million subscribers.

Chelcie Lynn also has a Facebook account. So far, she has 4.2 million followers. Also, the American comedian is verified on TikTok, and currently, she has 3.3 million followers.

Chelcie Lynn is an American actress. She started her career as a comedian through Vine. She has become so popular, and many don’t get enough of her humorous videos. The American superstar is talented.

