The PDP is set to hold a strategic meeting on May 11 to discuss defections, internal party issues, and the National Secretary's position

The NWC has instructed its Legal Adviser to take legal action over the defections of Delta State Governor Oborevwori and other officials to APC

Acting Chairman Umar Damagum reaffirmed PDP's unity and commitment to resolving internal conflicts, assuring supporters of the party's strength

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken decisive action to address growing concerns over defections from within the party.

The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and the Governors Forum are set to meet on May 11 to discuss the recent wave of defections, notably from high-profile figures such as Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa.

Strategic Meeting Scheduled to Tackle Defections

A senior member of the NWC, speaking on condition of anonymity, exclusively revealed that the meeting between the NWC and the Governors Forum will focus on strategies to prevent further defections and tackle internal party issues, including the ongoing concerns over the National Secretary, Punch reported.

“The meeting on May 11 will be critical in addressing defections and other significant matters impacting the party, including the National Secretary issue. “We need to strategise and ensure the party remains united," the source stated.

The defection of several prominent PDP members, including Okowa and Oborevwori, has raised alarms within the opposition party.

The NWC has expressed concern over the motivations behind these moves, describing them as being driven by personal interests rather than party loyalty.

NWC takes legal action over Delta defections

The PDP NWC has also instructed its Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN, to take legal action concerning the defection of Delta State Governor Oborevwori and other elected officials who have moved to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

"We have instructed the National Legal Adviser to recover our mandate that has been taken away in Delta. The fortunes of this party cannot just be handed over to our adversaries," stated Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum.

On April 23, Governor Oborevwori, along with his predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa and other party members from Delta, defected to the APC, citing various reasons for their departure, Vanguard reported.

The PDP leadership remains committed to challenging these defections legally.

Damagum Defends Party Unity Amid Crisis

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum addressed the situation following the 600th NWC meeting in Abuja, reiterating the party’s commitment to unity despite the ongoing defections. He reassured supporters that the PDP would not be easily divided.

“Our NWC is united. The beauty of this party is that it has always resolved its crises. We are committed to ensuring that the PDP remains one indivisible party,” Damagum said, urging party faithful to stay loyal.

He also warned against using the internal issues as an excuse for defection, stressing that any individual seeking to justify leaving the party with claims of division was mistaken.

“The party is intact. It will continue to live. No amount of intimidation or mischief can bring down this party," Damagum added.

Governors Forum’s Recommendations and Convention Plans

The Governors Forum, following a meeting in Ibadan on April 14, made several key recommendations, including the endorsement of Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo and the proposal for an early National Elective Convention in August to elect new NWC members.

“We have adopted the recommendation from the Governors Forum and will forward it to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for approval,” Damagum announced. “The NEC will take the final decision, but we are suggesting a convention date towards the end of August, subject to NEC approval.”

The NEC meeting is scheduled for May 27, and the convention could take place around August 28-30, 2025, pending NEC’s approval.

Restructuring Efforts in Delta State

As part of ongoing restructuring, Damagum revealed the establishment of a Caretaker Committee under the leadership of Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, who will oversee the restructuring of the party in Delta State.

“The Caretaker Committee will work to restructure the party in Delta State to ensure we regain our footing and strengthen our presence in the region,” he stated.

The PDP remains determined to address internal challenges, recover from defections, and unite ahead of the 2027 general elections, with a strong focus on maintaining its relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.

PDP spits fire over INEC's PVC-free voting plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had said it is open to allowing eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote in the 2027 general elections, but cautioned that legislative amendments must back the proposal.

This is according to Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in an interview on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

The People's Democratic Party, alongside other major political parties in the country, has now rejected the proposed move as a ploy to crush Nigeria's already fragile democracy.

