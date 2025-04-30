Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has raised the concerns of Nigerians over her appearance in a new video

The mum of four took many netizens by surprise when she appeared to have lost a lot of weight in the now-viral clip

Many social media users reacted to Mercy’s appearance in the video, and they worried about her health

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson Okojie is making headlines over her drastic weight loss after sharing a new video on social media.

The movie star and politician’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video, showcasing her body while advertising her products for sale.

Mercy Johnson’s new skinny stature worries fans. Photos: @mercyjohnsonokojie

In the video, the movie star, who is famous for her curves, was looking slimmer with a longer neck and no hips or bum in sight.

The mother of four seemed proud of her new look in the video.

See the clip below:

Fans worry about Mercy Johnson’s weight loss

Interestingly, Mercy Johnson’s weight loss did not get her the expected reactions from netizens.

The majority of them condemned the movie star’s appearance as they showed concerns about her new stature. Read some of their comments below:

Mercy Johnson’s weight loss raises concern. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Kacey__mariah said:

“I really don't like this new you. You don't look healthy.”

Julieromnice said:

“Make we fans sometimes day talk the truth, Omo this is too much look at the neck na, ahhh.

Real_princess_bridget said:

““Respectfully, your dramatic weight loss usually requires medical intervention. Only procedures like gastric bypass or medications like Ozempic etc, have been proven to deliver these kinds of results of yours… Diet and exercise alone rarely produce such rapid changes. Please stop the spread of false information!”

Wear.latestfashion said”

“Some of you can’t say the truth even when it’s very obvious how are you telling her she looks good like how? We know you love her but pls try to be honest when necessary🙏 don’t say because you are loyal to her you will keep lying meanwhile within you, you know it’s not good anymore😢 make una Dey fear God sometimes ejoo 🙏.”

Halima_alaja_1 wrote:

“Your former body is the best mummy.”

Idia_osula said:

“Mercy what's going on with ur health????healing streams is coming up by pastor Christ in June or July . ..don't die in silence...we love u.”

Pitch_drey said:

“She’s looking younger to me tho. Abi na my eyes?”

Debbiee_blossom wrote:

“You’re chubby problem, you’re slim problem. And social media has really made everyone age mate, cos check well those are “children” literally calling her out/telling her what and what not to do with her body. Omo. Awon adviser isonu.”

Iam_mztonia said:

“Too much of everything is bad, with her head looking like standing fan.”

Iamtimah_white said:

“If person fat una go complain., If person slim una go complain, Wetin una want gan gan????”

Mercy Johnson reacts to marriage crash rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to a comment passed by a critic about her marriage.

The movie star, a few months ago, had shared a post about an advert for women's and children's clothes. The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it.

Reacting to the post, a lady known as Nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has not been wearing her wedding ring for a while.

