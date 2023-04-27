Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has sparked reactions with his appearance at a Lagos party recently

The socialite looked regal in a beautiful outfit with gold accessories to match as he sat among other ladies at the event

Surprisingly, a lot of netizens couldn't help but gush over how good Bob looks without his famous filter

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky recently attended an event in Lagos, and a video of him surfaced on Instagram.

Bob, known for his flashy lifestyle, rocked a black and gold outfit with matching headgear, just like a woman.

Bobrisky looks good as he attends a party. Photo credit: @goldmynevibes

His famous filter was not available, and surprisingly, the crossdresser looked great with makeup on.

For some netizens, it was almost hard to believe Bobrisky was not a woman like the others seated around him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

iamestacy:

"In as much as I no send this bob sha. But he has done so well for himself overtime sha.. No joke.. He has been consistent and I give am hand."

datgirlbami_:

"Bob dey dress abeg."

oyindolapo____:

"But make we no lie o, auntie/uncle BOB dey slay."

vv_348:

"Bob looks more beautiful than female's."

d_pineapple_girl:

"For one sec pple around her go dey forget say Nah man e be."

officialcyn_sweet:

"Omo bobrisky is a very shy person i think is one thing people don't know."

cynthiaaluu:

"Why’s she restless? Meanwhile,are his friends men too cos they’re confusing me"

_ekundharyor:

"See as Idris dey glow without filter .. mummy of Laygurrrrsss"

__youncey__:

"It’s how bob is finer than the ladies in this video for me."

lholarval:

"Bob is actually more pretty make we no lie the gold choke."

