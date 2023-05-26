Controversial Afro-street artist, Portable has sparked reactions as he is seen on set with veteran Nollywood star Ebele Okaro and others

In the trending clip shared by Portable on his page, he was trying to teach the Igbo veteran actress how to speak Yoruba using the lyrics of his songs as for the language lessons

At some point, after Ebele had prayed for the singer, he was heard revealing to the veteran the reason why he behaves like a madman, which he said was the way he pays his bills

Controversial Afro-street pop artist, Portable has shown once again that his talents are beyond just music as he is set to star in an upcoming Nollywood movie alongside veteran actors Ebele Okaro and Harry Anyanwu.

However, in the viral clip of his exchange with Ebele Okaro, tried to teach the veteran actress how to speak Yoruba after she told him she didn't understand the language.

Afro-street pop sensation, Portable stirs emotions online after a clip of him bantering with veteran actress Ebele Okaro on set in Asaba goes viral. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer also showed the veteran how to do his famous 'Kala, Ma Rerin and Leju Pa' signature stances.

Watch the exchange between both entertainers below:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video with Ebele Okaro and other Igbo Nollywood stars

@officialonyinyeokafor:

"We are making a hit joor …. Zazu you are humble shaaaa ❤️❤️…. My brother on the movie……. Nice doing this with you zazu omo nla."

@aremooba_:

"You can't hate him."

@ebelleokaro:

"You can't help but love this blessed child of God."

@rukkyfunny_:

"I just too love portable he no get problem at all."

@sudden_haze:

"Na for here we go watch the movie finish."

@nneomaukpabi:

"You are loved by me ohhhh, grace de follow you thank you for coming to act with us."

@meridian488:

"No post this movie finish abeg na."

@chiderarubby:

"But why u dey wear winter jackets for Nigeria."

@ayor_aad:

"I don laugh tire, that woman in white don tire for Portable."

Portable’s performance at Malaika’s 50th birthday party sparks reactions, clip goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Afro-street singer Portable sparked reactions online after a clip of his performance at Alao Malaika's 50th birthday party went viral.

The singer, who always turns up whenever he is invited to perform at a show, did not disappoint as he stormed Malaika's show.

The highlight of Malaika's birthday party that got people talking was when Portable climbed on the trussings at the hall where the event was held.

Source: Legit.ng