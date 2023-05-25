Weeks after smashing the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, celebrity Chef Hilda trends online as she meets billionaire, Tony Elumelu

Hilda, who was an invited guest at a business summit organised by the United Bank of Africa, was seen sharing her entrepreneurial story and growth

However, it was something else apart from Hilda's public speaking capacity from the viral clip that stirred the attention of many people online

Famous Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Effiong-Bassey better known simply as Hilda Baci, continues to grab attention online after a recent clip of her attending a business summit organised by the company of popular billionaire Tony Elumelu went viral.

In the trending clip, the beautiful chef's close pleasantry exchange with Tony Elumelu has got people talking online.

A clip of when Hilda Baci met Tony Elumelu and shared warm pleasantries goes viral. Photo credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

This is coming days after a particular young Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Tobi Agunbiade, had called out Hilda Baci for her fashion sense and lifestyle.

In the new clip shared by Hilda on her Instagram handle, she was hugging and sharing a cheek kiss with Mr Elumelu.

Watch the clip of the moment Hilda Baci met Tony Elemelu:

See the reactions the viral clip stirred online as Hilda shared a peck with Tony Elumelu

@adeboyejogidinho:

"As for those judging her for her lifestyle, please keep it up, it’s motivating her to WIN WIN WIN."

@govermentcoco:

"Tony na my guy but I no too trust Tony."

@trust_world_life_:

"One thing is obvious here, Hilda did her homework before now."

@iamgraceoladipo:

"Gather here if you watched more than 7 times Perfecto."

@aisha.oyiza:

"Saw you today and i must say you’re beautiful in and out, calm and was making sense every single time you spoke."

@reallyprecious_:

"The business development and strategy department of UBA group is one in a kind mehn."

@bathandbeddingsolutions:

"Confident, beautiful, intelligent, focused and intentional!"

@weightlossandmore:

"An intentional Queen ,National treasure."

@scentsavenue.ng:

"Your speech was very informative. shows how broad your mind is! Glad to have been invited and thanks for sharing your wits with us! "

@houseofyenum:

"I love how you’re always put together Your stylist is doing an amazing job."

Lata Tondon begs Nigerians attacking her as Hilda Baci smashes her record, post trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that while the wait is on for the Guinness World Record (GWR) to confirm if celebrity chef Hilda Baci holds the new record for the longest cooking marathon, the current holder, Indian chef Lata Tondon speaks out against the constant attacks from Nigerians on her page.

Tondon, in a post shared on her page, begged Nigerians to please maintain peace and sheath the attacks hurled at her on her page while they wait for GWR's confirmation.

In her public plea, the Indian chef noted that she is peace-loving and sees no reason for the attacks.

Source: Legit.ng