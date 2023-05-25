Ace producer Don Jazzy and skit maker Zicsalomo have linked up to drop a gospel song version of singer Davido's Over Dem

In the short clip they shared, Don Jazzy and Zicsaloma rocked pastor suits as they gave some sweet gospel vibes

The video has, however, stirred hilarious comments from popular celebrities as well as fans and followers

Mavin label boss and veteran producer, Don Jazzy and skit maker Zicsaloma have stirred hilarious reactions on social media with their new music video they recently shared online.

Don Jazzy, known for supporting creatives, linked up with Zicsaloma to drop a gospel version of Davido's song, Over Dem.

Don Jazzy and Zicsaloma link up for a new song. Credit: @donjazzy @zicsaloma

The two celebrities rocked pastors' outfits and were joined by some female backups, adding to the spice.

Over Dem is a track off Davido’s fourth studio album dubbed Timeless.

Sharing the video, Zicsaloma wrote:

“Over Them – Gospel Version ft @donjazzy.”

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react as Don Jazzy and Zicsaloma drop new song

Many netizens, including celebrities, found the video hilarious as many couldn't help but laugh over it.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ruthkadiri

"I swear you’re not well ."

josh2funny:

"Glory this Lecord has set a pace for my incoming Lecord."

bridesmaidsinspiration:

"Don Jazzy is wearing earring… His own born again is not complete o."

iamnaniboi:

"Don Jazzy go reach 200 years . Zero worries."

uchennaji:

"Please where can we find the cassette for this wonderful remix?"

official_willblin:

"E be like this version get extra sugarsomeone should like my comment so I’ll always be here again again ."

richassani:

"Hahaha Oh God. What de vex me now is dat dis is now actually A JAM!"

sommykeshi:

"Lowkey this song sweet o but na cruise ."

