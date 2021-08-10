For the first time in 100 years, Katsina state witness more than the average rainfall in one single day

Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, the NiMet Director-General made the disclosure while speaking at a workshop in Abuja

According to Matazu, NiMet stations in the northern state recorded more than 100 millimetres of rain

Abuja - Ahead of the massive flood which has been predicted to hit some parts of Nigeria, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says Katsina state experienced more than 100 millimetres of rain in a single day.

Daily Trust reports that the Director-General of NiMet Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu disclosed this in an event organised by the agency and SWIFT in Abuja.

NiMet says the northern region of the country is experiencing its peak of raining season. Photo credit: Jacob Silberberg

It was gathered that this would be the highest downpour the northern state has witnessed in 100 years

According to NiMet, the northern region is currently experiencing its peak of raining season which will be characterised with flashes of floods.

While speaking at the workshop, Matazu noted that the agency had predicted an intensity of the rain between July and September 2021,

He explained that these extreme events are being driven by climate change, adding that the average rain is usually not more than 30mm in a day.

He said:

“Weather moves in zones and Zone C categeroised into C1, C2, C3 is lying over the northern part of the country. This is why we have a lot of rain in north right now. We have been witnessing a lot of rain in Katsina, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Abuja, Niger and other parts of the north."

