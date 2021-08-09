The Nigerian mission in the United Kingdom has so far processed over 24,000 passports in the last three months

The renewed vigour in the mission is a result of a new Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola

Ishola, a former Nigerian minister of mines and steel development was appointed by President Buhari in January 2021

London - Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola, has announced that the mission has processed over 24,000 passports in the last three months.

Ishola stated this when he received Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) who paid him a courtesy call at the Mission House in London.

Passport applications fast-tracked

According to him, the mission had cleared a backlog of 17,000 applications since he assumed office.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper quoted him as saying:

“The mission now posts passports to applicants rather than the previous process of coming back to collect their passports.”

The High Commissioner also expressed a desire for diaspora remittances to be channelled to sustainable sectors of the economy.

He assured that he will focus on strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and the UK during his tenure.

He stressed that the mission had continuous engagements with various diaspora groups in the UK and advised them to work in unity and as one entity.

On her part, Dabiri-Erewa commended Ishola and the staff of the High Commission, saying the clearing of passports backlogs in the UK was a welcome development,

She encouraged the new envoy not to rest on his oars, even as she advised Nigerians to apply for renewal of their passports six months before the expiry date.

