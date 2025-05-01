A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared a video narrating how she is able to save money from her salary

According to the lady, she had to stop using some products and also stop some expenses which she could avoid

She said that because of the expenses she cut off, she was able to start saving N21 million from her salary

A Nigerian lady living in the UK has shared how she spends her money wisely so that she can save something.

According to the lady, she earns a salary of £21,000, but she always calculates well to have something left to save after expenses.

The lady said she earns £21000 in 12 months. Photo credit: Getty Images/Luis Alvarez. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok post, the lady, Pascaline Kelechi, said that out of the £21,000 (N44.9 million) she earns, she is able to save £10,000.

According to her, it took her 12 months to save £10,000 (N21 million) after she removed some things from her budget.

She said she stopped buying hot coffee and chocolate, which cost her over £10 a week.

She also stopped buying takeout food and cut down on impulse buying on e-commerce websites.

The lady also said she stopped wearing expensive clothes and had to wait patiently until she had money for such clothes.

The lady said she saved an equivalent of N21 million in 12 months. Photo credit: Getty Images/Joseph Egabor.

Source: Getty Images

Kelechi said she also dropped some streaming platforms instead of paying for four at the same time.

She said:

"Do I really need 4 streaming platforms? No. Now I rotate free trials like a pro. I stopped shopping for the person I might become. Future me can wait as present me is broke. I finish what I have before buying anything new. No more 7 half-used lotions judging me from my shelf."

TikTok users react as lady shares how much she saves in the UK

@whatever said:

"You lost me at takeout once a month, if I don't have pizza on Saturdays I'll have a mental breakdown."

@Zsuzsanna said:

"I do this and can't save more than 200 a month because my rent is 50% of my salary."

@BLOVE said:

"If you’re a coffee lover - buy the coffee grinded get a mocha pot Starbucks - £4.50 last a month (Atleast for me)."

@jannababie said:

"This is how the youth are living and boomers will still come and preach down on them as to why they can’t buy houses."

@Just Think About It said:

"Have you found a good instant coffee? I always hate them."

@thegreenking said:

"My parents bought me a proper coffee machine and I plan on using that for coffee unless it's one of my budgeted coffee drinks (two a week)! It's so useful."

Man shares job available in the UK

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man shared good job opportunities for people willing to work in the UK tech sector and earn good pay.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun said the job opportunity was for a backend engineer who would be working with Monzo.

Toyyib said the job comes with a visa sponsorship for the selected person and also shared the website for people to apply.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng