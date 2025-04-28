A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered parties in a contract dispute involving the Ministry of Interior and Anchor Dataware Solutions to maintain the status quo

Anchor Dataware is challenging the ministry’s alleged wrongful termination of their e-Citibiz management contract and is seeking ₦20 million in damages

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the case to June 3, 2025, stressing that no party should take any action that could affect the subject of the ongoing litigation

A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed parties involved in a contract dispute with the Federal Ministry of Interior to maintain the status quo until the main case is heard.

The directive was issued on Monday by Justice Emeka Nwite during proceedings on a suit filed by Anchor Dataware Solutions Limited.

Company sues AGF, FG over contract row

The company is challenging the ministry, alongside the Attorney General of the Federation and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, over the alleged wrongful termination of its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contract.

The agreement in question concerns the management and maintenance of the e-Citibiz platform, a key digital system handling expatriate quotas, business permits, citizenship documentation, and marriage registrations.

Anchor Dataware, in case number FHC/ABJ/CS/770/2025, is seeking court declarations affirming that the PPP agreement remains valid and enforceable.

The firm also wants the court to declare its disengagement through a letter dated April 15, 2025, unlawful, citing breaches of contractual terms.

Additionally, Anchor Dataware is requesting an injunction preventing the ministry from appointing another service provider without adhering to the three-month notice period outlined in clause 13.1 of the agreement. The company is also demanding ₦20 million in damages for alleged losses suffered.

Court gives order to FG, Tinubu's minister

At Monday’s session, A.O. Amagwula represented the plaintiff, while Abiola Olawola appeared for the defendants. Proceedings had been initially adjourned on April 24 to allow for proper service of documents.

Tinubu's minister has been ordered to halt action over contract case. Photo credit: Ministry of interior

However, when the matter resumed, Olawola informed the court that the defense had received the plaintiff's counter-affidavit and still had time under the law to file a response.

While Amagwula did not oppose the defense’s plea for more time, he urged the court to make a formal order instructing all sides to maintain the current state of affairs, cautioning that premature actions could undermine the litigation.

In a brief ruling, Justice Nwite stated that once a matter is before the court, fairness dictates that parties must refrain from any steps capable of affecting the crux of the dispute.

"This is a court of record. If a matter is before the court, justice demands that, without any pronouncement, parties must stay action on all issues related to the case pending the hearing of the substantive suit," he said.

Responding, the defense counsel assured the judge that the defendants would fully comply with the judicial process.

The case has been adjourned to June 3, 2025, for hearing.

