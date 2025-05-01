A young Nigerian lady has shared how much money she spent to relocate to the UK via the study route

According to the lady, her school fees alone were £15500 (N33 million today), apart from other expenses she incurred

The lady said she spent £490 (about N1 million today) as her visa fee, while she paid N90,000 for TB test

A Nigerian lady who currently lives in the UK has shared how much she spent when she was relocating.

In a TikTok video, the lady took time to tell people the various expenses she incurred while preparing to move to the UK as a student.

The lady said she spent N33 million for school fees alone. Photo credit: TikTok/Dr Adeife Mubarak and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to Dr Adeife Mubarak, she spent £490 (about N1 million today) when applying for a UK visa.

She said she applied for the UK visa through VFS where she was charged another N154,490.

Also, she spent N90000 to do a tuberculin (TB) test while she paid £1164 (over N2.4 million today) for health insurance.

According to Dr Adeife, many things may have changed today and would not be as they were at the time she relocated.

The lady said the expenses may have changed now. Photo credit: TikTok/@dr.adeifemubarak.

She wrote:

"Tuition fee is dependent on your choice of university. Also make sure you check the gov.uk website to get the current fee of IHS and visa fee."

Reactions as lady shares how much she spent to relocate abroad

@Tife said:

"After applying please how many weeks does the admission start coming in."

@chinenyenwa said:

"Hi dear. Please will like to know how much is the IHS fee for a program of two years."

@Dokta Kossi said:

"The Health Insurance of £1164 you paid, am sure it covers more than a year. I found out a year course requires £776 for health insurance surcharge. thanks."

@ifeolami2001 said:

"Please I want to come for my masters but how much should I prepare in naira and can I stay exceed the date after s sch please."

@Muinat said:

"The dollars is it by cash pls? And also which airline did you go through."

@ajiteruolamilakan said:

"How much can dependent prepared if coming to UK in naira plz."

@finefeet shoes & bags said:

"What of flight ticket, accomodation, pof, pocket money."

@Elizabeth Amen said:

"Thanks so much for sharing your experience information."

@Felix (hakimi) said:

"Is the 15,500 pounds for the complete programme or its just a year tuition fee?"

@king said:

"Study route is expensive, try charity worker COS very affordable."

@bellatravelandtour said:

"You didn’t add pof and living expenses."

@King zack said:

"Which school are you please."

@Muinat said:

"The dollars is it by cash pls? And also which airline did you go through."

