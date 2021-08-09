Two persons have been reportedly killed in Nnewi, Anambra state on Monday, August 9, despite total compliance to the ordered sit-at-home by IPOB

Anambra- Reports making rounds claimed that two persons were reportedly killed on Monday, August 9, after due compliance of the Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB)’s ordered sit-at-home in Nnewi, Anambra state.

According to report by The Sun, eyewitness said although they heard the sounds of gun shots fired in the air at Izuchukwu junction, in the early hours of the morning, at 6:00 am to be precise, only to come out to see two lifeless bodies of young men yet nobody could explain who shot them.

Interestingly, the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra succeeded today in Enugu as the usual busy roads on working days became empty, The Sun had earlier reported.

Whilst the markets, offices and other public places remain closed, the roads and major streets are not left out as they have also been vacated.

Passenger burnt alive as IPOB sit-at-home order turns bloody

In another development, Imo state on Monday, August 9, turned bloody following the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) led by Nnamdi Kanu.

It was reported that one passenger was burnt alive inside one of the three buses that were torched by a mob in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise local government area of the state.

According to the report, two vehicles belonging to a popular transport company ran into a group of hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members while coming from Umuahia, Abia state capital.

It was gathered that the suspects shot at the tyres, which forced the bus to stop and the passengers hurried to safety. However, a passenger could not escape before the bus was burnt while one of the bus drivers was reportedly shot.

