Abia - The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has said that some parts of the northern region will experience what it described as a severe dry spell in the month of June.

Speaking in Abia state on Tuesday, June 8, NiMet's director-general, Professor Mansur Bako Matazu, alerted farmers to plant according to the predictions in order to avoid massive losses, This Day reports.

NiMet predicted that the spell will affect not less than seven northern state (Photo: WaterAid Nigeria)

Matazu urged farmers to make sure they plant the seedlings that will be able to withstand the coming drought, Daily Trusts also reported.

He disclosed:

“Dry spell is not the absence of rain but a period when the rain ceases to fall within ten days or two weeks within a period of normal rainfall.

“Farmers must apply proper planning where drought-resistant seeds are planted within the period.

“It is also important that the farmers follow all the advice and precautionary measures that NiMet offer from time to time in order to mitigate the impact of this temporary dry spell.”

The organisation's boss listed states that will be most hit by the spell as follows:

1. Sokoto

2. Zamfara

3. Yobe

4. Kebbi

5. Kastina

6. Niger

7. Borno

Those to experience a mild dry spell

Oyo Kwara Ekiti, Plateau Federal Capital Territory

South-eastern and south-south states will experience normal rainfall with the exception of Cross River.

Matazu added that by July and August, the dry spell would have improved, leading to above-normal rainfall in the affected states.

FG gives famine alert over dry spell

Meanwhile, the federal government on Tuesday, February 2, warned that some states in the northern part of the country may experience a brief spell of drought between June and July 2021 due to weather changes.

Speaking in Abuja at the 2021 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP), minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, made the disclosure on the severe dry spells. He urged farmers to embark on "soil-moisture conservation techniques" to reduce the chances of crop failure during the period.

While maintaining that climate change may bring big damage to farming and other ventures, and also cause famine, Sirika tasked the states to adhere to the forecast by NiMet in order to prevent bad consequences.

