Lagos state - The newspapers review for the week of July 17 -July 23, was dominated by reports about the coming 2023 presidential elections and the arrest of a Yoruba agitator, Sunday Igboho.

Legit.ng has compiled below some of the top stories that got the attention of newsreaders within the week:

2023: Anxiety in PDP As APC Reportedly Woos Jonathan With

Source: UGC

1. 2023: Buhari’s Appointee Names Former Governor Who May Emerge As APC’s Consensus Presidential Candidate

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has disclosed that a former Lagos governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has a strong chance of emerging as the party’s consensus candidate for the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Okechukwu, who is the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), made the disclosure in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, July 22, The Guardian reported.

He expressed support for the leadership of the APC for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

2. 2023: Anxiety in PDP As APC Reportedly Woos Jonathan With Presidential Ticket

Following the agitation for shifting of the presidency to the south after the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, the main opposition is reportedly facing a hard time after it lost some of its governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Some high-ranking members of the ruling party who pleaded anonymity informed Legit.ng that political kingmakers in APC have reportedly resolved to offer the party's 2023 presidential ticket to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The sources said that the party's acting national chairman and governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, the minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and Jigawa state governor, Badaru Abubakar, were said to be fighting fiercely to grab the slot of presidential running mate.

3. Breaking: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou on his way to Europe

The Punch Newspaper is reporting that Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested.

The newspaper reports that he was captured at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic, one of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries in the West African sub-region, on Monday night.

His arrest by the security forces in Benin Republic came about three weeks after the Department of State Services declared him wanted.

4. Sunday Igboho flown to Germany? Lawyer Reportedly Discloses Current Location of Yoruba Agitator

The lawyer of Sunday Igboho, Yomi Alliyu, has reacted to social media reports claiming that the Yoruba nation agitator has been released from custody.

A former commissioner in Osun state, Professor Wale Adeniran, told the press on Tuesday, July 20, that Igboho’s lawyers confirmed to him that the activist is still being held by the authorities in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Adeniran dismissed the trending reports claiming that the agitator had been released and flown to Germany.

5. Tension Northern Nigeria As Emir Gives Herdsmen 30-Day Ultimatum to Vacate Forests

The emir of Muri Empire in Taraba state, Abbas Njidda Tafida, has given herdsman a 30-day ultimatum to vacate forests within the state.

The emir who gave the ultimatum on Tuesday, July 20, after Eid prayers, warned that herdsmen who fail to heed the order will be forced to do so, Channels TV reported.

Speaking in the Hausa language, he accused herdsmen in the forests of attacking towns and villages to kidnap residents.

6. Why I Attended Obi Cubana's Mother’s Burial in Anambra, Popular Policeman Abba Kyari Opens Up

Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has confirmed attending the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his verified Facebook page, Kyari described Obi Cubana as one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs he knows.

The highly respected policeman said this while giving reasons for attending the burial which was held at Oba, a town in Idemili North local government of Anambra state.

Source: Legit