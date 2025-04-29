The main reason the FCT High Court sitting in Abuja sentenced late popular gospel singer, Osinachi's husband to death has emerged

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme ruled that the prosecution proved its case against Osinachi's husband beyond reasonable doubt

Osinachi, the Ekwueme crooner, died on April 8, 2022, and was buried on June 25, 2022, in her hometown Isiochi Umunneochi in Abia State

FCT, Abuja - Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late popular gospel singer, Osinachi, was sentenced to death by hanging three years after the tragic incident in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng recalls that the FCT High Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, sentenced Osinachi’s husband to death on Monday, April 28, 2025.

In addition to the death sentence, Nwachukwu received multiple jail terms and fines for related offences including spousal abuse and cruelty to children.

Nwachukwu was found guilty and prosecuted on a 23-count charge by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

The convict was alleged to have forcefully pushed his late wife out of a moving vehicle.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme established that he was responsible for the death of his wife on April 8, 2022.

As reported by Vanguard, the court relied on oral testimonies of 17 witnesses including two children of the late singer.

The court also made use of documentary evidence that was adduced against the convict.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme sentenced Nwachukwu to death by hanging on Count 1.

The judge also handed Nwachukwu two years imprisonment each on counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18.

FG alleged that the defendant deprived the deceased of her personal liberty by restraining her movement and locking her up in the house.

The court was also told that investigations revealed that the Nwachukwu denied Osinachi access to her money for medication and household necessities.

