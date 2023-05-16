Festus Keyamo described president-elect, Bola Tinubu and former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as patriots who are collaborating for nation-building

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said Tinubu and Kwankwaso may already be forging alliances ahead of 2027

Keyamo condemned adamant opposition elements who he said are “nattering nitwits”, predicting that they will be defeated again

FCT, Abuja - Festus Keyamo, the minister of state for Labour and Employment, has reacted to the recent meeting between the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 16, the Chief Spokesperson for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the 2019 and 2023 elections subtly criticised supporters of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), saying they will be defeated again at the Tribunal.

Incoming president, Bola Tinubu and and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who flew the flag of NNPP in the 2023 election, met for hours in Paris on Monday. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Al'mansoor Gusau

Keyamo wrote:

“Whilst real patriots are already looking forward to collaborating for nation-building and MAY already be forging alliances ahead of 2027, some nattering nitwits are still stuck in the past, throwing tantrums here and there and will continue to do so till 2027, to the extent that when they are defeated again they will start looking for fake results inside the INEC Result Viewing (ReV) portal!”

Details of Kwankwaso’s meeting with Tinubu in Paris

Legit.ng had earlier reported how Tinubu and Kwankwaso locked ties. According to a report by The Cable, the duo held a crucial four hours meeting in Paris, France, on Monday, May 15.

At the centre of the discussion, Legit.ng understands, was the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a “government of national unity”, which means giving certain positions to opposition parties.

The meeting also discussed issues around the election of the legislative leaders ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

