Fresh crisis brews in the country's main ruling party over the zoning of the leadership of the 10th 10th national assembly

This time around, the governors of the north-central region have rejected the party's zoning formula for the position of the Senate Presidency and House of Representatives speakership

The aggrieved governors maintained they would reach out to the president-elect Bola Tinubu and urged him to reconsider the zoning of the presiding offices of the 10th Assembly

The North Central governors have rejected the zoning of the 10th Assembly leadership released by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The aggrieved governors have also scheduled a meeting with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, The Punch reported.

North Central governors reject APC's choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Baraus as deputy senate president. Photo credit: @adamugarba

The choice of Akpabio, Abass tears APC apart

Recall that the APC zoned the position of the senate president to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Jibrin Baraus as deputy senate president while Honourable Tajudeen Abass was anointed as the aspirant for the seat of the speaker and Benjamin Kalu as deputy speaker.

The governors, however, made this resolution after they met with aspirants of NASS presiding offices from the Zone held on Monday, May 15, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, ThisDay report added.

