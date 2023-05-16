A one-time president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba has said the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country is bound to happen on May 29

Ikeja, Lagos - A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba has said the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday May 29, 2023 is bound to happen under Nigeria's constitutional process.

In a statement on Monday, May 15, obtained by Legit.ng, Agbakoba stated that the cases challenging Tinubu's victory at the February poll cannot delay the former Lagos state governor's presidential inauguration.

Olisa Agbakoba, a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), says the swearing-in of Bola Tinubu as president is bound to happen on May 29. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He said:

"It is important to state that the inauguration of Mr Bola Tinubu on 29 May 2023 is bound to happen under our constitutional process."

Agbakoba added:

“While the election tribunal deals with the petitions there is no constitutional process to delay the inauguration on 29 May."

Furthermore, the top lawyer enjoined Nigerians, regardless of political sentiments, to adhere to the constitution at all times.

Atiku, Obi's legal battle with Tinubu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), have instituted legal proceedings at the election petition tribunal in Abuja.

Both men allege that the 2023 presidential election was not credible, and respectively, the two claim they are rightful winners of the election.

While Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the LP said Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements to become Nigeria’s president, it is yet to be seen if any major update from the Tribunal will obstruct Tinubu's inauguration as Nigeria's president.

