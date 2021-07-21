Sources close to Sunday Igboho have given an update about the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the Yoruba nation agitator

Igboho was declared wanted after a raid on his Ibadan home by a joint team of security operatives led by the Department of State Services

Reports claim the activist was arrested at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic when attempting to board a plane to Germany

Cotonou, Benin republic - The lawyer of Sunday Igboho, Yomi Alliyu, has reacted to social media reports claiming that the Yoruba nation agitator has been released from custody.

A former commissioner in Osun state, Professor Wale Adeniran, told the press on Tuesday, July 20, that Igboho’s lawyers confirmed to him that the activist is still being held by the authorities in Cotonou, Benin Republic, The Nation reported.

Sunday Igboho is facing possible extradition from Benin republic.

Source: Facebook

Igboho not in Germany

Adeniran dismissed the trending reports claiming that the agitator had been released and flown to Germany.

He said:

“I have just spoken with his lawyer. The lawyer has visited the location where he (Igboho) is been held. He was not allowed to see him (Igboho) but they confirmed to him that they are holding him in that location.

“He was asked to come back tomorrow (Wednesday) by 8:00am to see him.''

According to Premium Times, Adeniran condemned the false reports on Igboho’s release, noting that such reports were against the welfare and wellbeing of the activist.

He said four international lawyers from Benin Republic, Nigeria, France and Britain are on the case.

Why Benin Republic may refuse to extradite Sunday Igboho

Meanwhile, following news of the arrest of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, a report has emerged that Benin Republic may reject his extradition.

The Nation learnt that Yoruba Patriots are doing all they can to provide assistance for Ighoho towards preventing his extradition to Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Emeritus Banji Akintoye.

Source: Legit.ng