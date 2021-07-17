Abba Kyari, a senior police officer known for cracking major crimes in the country, was one of the guests at Obi Cubana's mother's burial in Anambra

The deputy commissioner of police said he attended the burial despite his busy schedule because of Obi Cubana’s good nature

Oba town, the venue of the burial, played host to many celebrities, politicians and other dignitaries who turned up for Obi Cubana

Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), has confirmed attending the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, the billionaire owner of Cubana Club.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng on his verified Facebook page, Kyari described Obi Cubana as one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs he knows.

DCP Abba Kyari says he attended the burial of the mother of Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, because of his good heart. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

The highly respected policeman said this while giving reasons for attending the burial which was held at Oba, a town in Idemili North local government of Anambra state.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kyari was one of the dignitaries who attended the talk-of-the-town burial.

In the Facebook post, the DCP said he had to "squeeze out time" from his busy schedule to honour Obi Cubana by attending the burial because of his (Cubana's) "good nature and good heart."

The post reads:

"Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneur and Humble personality that I have known for many years. He is a brother and Good Friend.

"For his good nature and Good heart, Today I had to Squeeze out time from my busy schedule to Honor him, by Attending the burial of his Beloved Mom In Oba town Anambra State.

"May GOD Almighty Give the Family the Fortitude to bear the Great loss. Ameen."

