The emir of Muri in Taraba state has accused herdsmen residing in the forests of being hostile to residents of the state

The monarch lamented the rising rising spate of kidnappings, killings, and attacks in the state by criminals suspected to be herders

The banditry and attacks from suspected herdsmen have become a serious security concern especially in the northern parts of the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Taraba state - The emir of Muri Empire in Taraba state, Abbas Njidda Tafida, has given herdsman a 30-day ultimatum to vacate forests within the state.

The emir who gave the ultimatum on Tuesday, July 20, after Eid prayers, warned that herdsmen who fail to heed the order will be forced to do so, Channels TV reported.

Taraba state is one of the northern states faced with heinous crimes ranging from kidnapping to bandit attacks. Photo: HRH Alh. Abbas Njidda Tafida of Emir Of Muri

Source: Facebook

Speaking in the Hausa language, he accused herdsmen in the forests of attacking towns and villages to kidnap residents.

The emir said:

“Because of this unending menace, every Fulani herdsman in this state have been given thirty days ultimatum to vacate the forests.

“We are tired of having sleepless nights and the hunger alone in the land is enormous and we will not allow it to continue.’’

According to PM News, the emir’s order has caused palpable fear in some parts of Taraba state

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Kano emir suspends village

Meanwhile, the Karaye emirate in Kano has suspended Abdullahi Sa’adu, the village head of Butu-Butu in Rimingado LGA of the state, for selling land to Fulani herdsmen, The Cable reports.

Karaye is one of the four new emirates created in 2019 by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

Haruna Muhammad Gunduwawa, the spokesperson of the emirate, released a statement announcing the village head’s suspension.

Delta working towards implementing ban on open grazing

In another news, Olisa Ifeajika, the spokesman of Delta governor, on Tuesday, July 13 said that the Okowa-led administration had begun work toward enacting a law to prohibit open grazing in the state.

According to Ifeajika, who was on a Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) live television programme monitored by Legit.ng, Delta State Livestock Breeding, Rearing, and Marketing Regulation Bill, 2021 is already before the House of Assembly.

He said the Bill had scaled first reading at the parliament and expressed optimism that it would be passed and made ready for the governor’s assent before the September deadline set by the Southern Governors' Forum in their recent meeting in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng