Osita Okechukwu, the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria, has spoken about efforts the APC is making to produce its presidential aspirant in 2023

The chieftain of the APC explained why a former governor of Lagos state is one of the top presidential candidates under the consensus arrangement

The politician commended the APC for openly dismissing allegations that it was plotting for a third tern under Buhari

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has disclosed that former Lagos governor, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has a strong chance of emerging as the party’s consensus candidate for the presidency in the 2023 poll.

Okechukwu, who is the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), made the disclosure in a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, July 22, The Guardian reported.

He expressed support for the leadership of the APC for proposing the presentation of a consensus candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

Why Tinubu is a top contender

Okechukwu stated that that Tinubu’s immense contributions to the success of the APC put him among the top aspirants to be considered as a consensus candidate.

He said:

...In my slightest imagination one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matter will miss out our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the matrix.

“Methinks, he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contribution to the success of our great party in 2015.''

According to Vanguard, the politician, however, noted that Tinubu never had any succession pact with President Buhari.

APC denies third-term plot

Meanwhile, the APC has faulted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari planning to return to power in 2023.

A spokesperson for the party, John James Akpanudoehede, said the Buhari does not have a third-term agenda as claimed by the PDP.

He said the APC is a disciplined party that has never conceived the idea of any unconstitutional means of holding on to power.

