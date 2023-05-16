A recent report has indicated that the February 25 presidential candidate of the NNPP may join the cabinet of the incoming administration

According to the report, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso held a crucial long meeting with the president-elect, Bola Tinubu in Paris

It was gathered reliably that the issues around the 2023 election of elected lawmakers and leadership positions of the 10th Assembly top their discussions at the meeting

The president-elect, Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the February 25 presidential election, have locked ties.

According to a report by The Cable, the duo held a crucial four hours meeting in Paris, France, on Monday, May 15.

Kwankwaso and Tinubu held a crucial meeting in Paris on Monday, May 15. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

What Tinubu, Kwankwaso discussed?

At the centre of the discussion, Legit.ng understands, was the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a “government of national unity” — which means giving certain positions to opposition parties.

The meeting also discussed issues around the election of the legislative leaders ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th national assembly.

