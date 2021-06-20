Sissy Sheridan’s biography: age, height, real name, TV shows
Sissy Sheridan is a young multi-talented singer, influencer, and actress famous for her role in Netflix's Maniac as Asia. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows like Odd Man Rush as Claire and Raven's Home as Layla.
Sheridan is also popular on TikTok and Instagram, where she uploads short comedy videos and photos. Through all her ventures, she has gained global fame and a broad fan base. Sissy's biography here has all you need to know about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Sissy Sheridan
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: June 15th 2004
- Age: 17 years (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Washington, DC
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Sissy Sheridan's religion: Christianity
- Height in feet: 5' 5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in kilograms: 48
- Weight in lbs: 106
- Body build: Slim
- Body measurements: 30-24-32 inches
- Waist size: 24 in
- Shoe size: 6 (US)
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Brother: Julian Sheridan
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Education: Laurel Springs School
- Occupation: Actress, singer and social media influencer
- Net worth: $4 million
What is Sissy Sheridan's real name?
Her real name is Sissy Sheridan. The actress was born on June 15th 2004, in Washington DC, USA. She has an elder brother called Julian.
Not much is known about her parents; however, her mother is a homemaker, while her dad is a business person.
How old is Sissy Sheridan?
As of 2021, Sissy Sheridan's age is 17 years old. Sissy Sheridan's birthday is on June 15th.
Career
Sissy began her career as a singer doing cover songs. She afterwards went on to release a song titled named who me?
Besides singing, she is also a talented actress who has been featured in several films and TV shows. She made her acting debut in the short film Paper Airplanes, where she played the role of Sam.
She is very famous for playing Angie in the hit children's web series Chicken Girls and hosting Nickelodeon's DIY with Me.
Sissy Sheridan's TV shows and movies
Here are some of Sissy Sheridan's shows and films.
Films
- 2020: Odd Man Rush as Layla
- 2020: Sissy Sheridan: who me? as Sissy
- 2019: The Catcher as Sabrina
- 2018: Homeless Bound as Charlotte
- 2016: Paper Airplanes as Sam
Television series
- 2020: Raven's Home as Layla
- 2018: Chicken Girls as Angie
- 2018: People Magazine Investigates as Asley Pond
- 2018: Maniac as Asia/Milgrim Kid
- 2018: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as Theater Kid
- 2018: Mozart in the Jungle as Hailey's music classmate
- 2018: For My Man as Rebeca J. Rose
Personal life
The actress is dating Miles Despair, who is a social media star and model. The couple kept their relationship away from the public until when Sissy wished Miles a happy birthday on Instagram.
How tall is Sissy Sheridan?
Sissy Sheridan's height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 106 lbs (48 kgs). Her body measurements are 30-24-32 inches. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.
Sissy Sheridan's net worth
Sissy Sheridan's worth is estimated to be approximately $4 million. She has gained her net worth from her acting career and from endorsing and promoting various brands such as Hollister Co., Plato's Closet, ZAFUL, GOAT, and Rowan.
Where does Sissy Sheridan live?
The actress currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.
Social media presence
The actress is available on social media and boasts of a considerable following. She has a massive following, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She tends to share more about lifestyle, beauty and fashion. She also has her self-titled channel on YouTube.
Below are the handles to her verified social media pages:
- Instagram: @itssissysheridan
- TikTok: @itssissysheridan
Sissy Sheridan is a smart and diligent young lady. She has achieved a lot in the few years that she has been active in the entertainment industry.
Source: Legit Nigeria