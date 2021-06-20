Sissy Sheridan’s biography: age, height, real name, TV shows

Sissy Sheridan is a young multi-talented singer, influencer, and actress famous for her role in Netflix's Maniac as Asia. She has also appeared in other films and TV shows like Odd Man Rush as Claire and Raven's Home as Layla.

Sheridan attends the event for influencers at Tacotopia in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Sheridan is also popular on TikTok and Instagram, where she uploads short comedy videos and photos. Through all her ventures, she has gained global fame and a broad fan base. Sissy's biography here has all you need to know about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Sissy Sheridan

Sissy Sheridan Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: June 15th 2004

June 15th 2004 Age: 17 years (as of 2021)

17 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Washington, DC

Washington, DC Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Sissy Sheridan's religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms: 48

48 Weight in lbs: 106

106 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements: 30-24-32 inches

30-24-32 inches Waist size: 24 in

24 in Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Brother: Julian Sheridan

Julian Sheridan Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Education: Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School Occupation: Actress, singer and social media influencer

Actress, singer and social media influencer Net worth: $4 million

What is Sissy Sheridan's real name?

Actress Sheridan arrives for the premiere of The Loft Entertainment and MarVista Entertainment's held at Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Her real name is Sissy Sheridan. The actress was born on June 15th 2004, in Washington DC, USA. She has an elder brother called Julian.

Not much is known about her parents; however, her mother is a homemaker, while her dad is a business person.

How old is Sissy Sheridan?

As of 2021, Sissy Sheridan's age is 17 years old. Sissy Sheridan's birthday is on June 15th.

Career

Sissy began her career as a singer doing cover songs. She afterwards went on to release a song titled named who me?

Besides singing, she is also a talented actress who has been featured in several films and TV shows. She made her acting debut in the short film Paper Airplanes, where she played the role of Sam.

She is very famous for playing Angie in the hit children's web series Chicken Girls and hosting Nickelodeon's DIY with Me.

Sissy Sheridan's TV shows and movies

Here are some of Sissy Sheridan's shows and films.

Films

2020: Odd Man Rush as Layla

as Layla 2020: Sissy Sheridan: who me? as Sissy

as Sissy 2019: The Catcher as Sabrina

as Sabrina 2018: Homeless Bound as Charlotte

as Charlotte 2016: Paper Airplanes as Sam

Television series

2020: Raven's Home as Layla

as Layla 2018: Chicken Girls as Angie

as Angie 2018: People Magazine Investigates as Asley Pond

as Asley Pond 2018: Maniac as Asia/Milgrim Kid

as Asia/Milgrim Kid 2018: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt as Theater Kid

as Theater Kid 2018: Mozart in the Jungle as Hailey's music classmate

as Hailey's music classmate 2018: For My Man as Rebeca J. Rose

Personal life

The actress is dating Miles Despair, who is a social media star and model. The couple kept their relationship away from the public until when Sissy wished Miles a happy birthday on Instagram.

How tall is Sissy Sheridan?

Sissy Sheridan's height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 106 lbs (48 kgs). Her body measurements are 30-24-32 inches. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Sissy Sheridan's net worth

Sissy Sheridan's worth is estimated to be approximately $4 million. She has gained her net worth from her acting career and from endorsing and promoting various brands such as Hollister Co., Plato's Closet, ZAFUL, GOAT, and Rowan.

Where does Sissy Sheridan live?

The actress currently lives in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Social media presence

The actress is available on social media and boasts of a considerable following. She has a massive following, especially on Instagram and TikTok. She tends to share more about lifestyle, beauty and fashion. She also has her self-titled channel on YouTube.

Below are the handles to her verified social media pages:

Sissy Sheridan is a smart and diligent young lady. She has achieved a lot in the few years that she has been active in the entertainment industry.

