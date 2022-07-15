Jimena Jimenez’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Who is Jimena Jimenez? She is a Mexican TikTok sensation, model and social media influencer. She gained popularity for sharing her content on TikTok. She boasts a significant fan base on her TikTok account and other social media platforms.

Jimena Jimenez is a popular name on social media. She commands a massive following across various social media platforms. She became a member of the social group Team Ken in August 2020. She was nominated as a host of the ninth edition of the MTV MIAW 2022 awards.

Profile summary

Full name Jimena Jimenez Gender Female Date of birth 19 July 2001 Age 21 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Querétaro, Mexico Current residence Querétaro, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’3’’ Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 31-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 79-61-84 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Verónica Lomeli Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Emilio Martínez Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @jimena.jimenezr TikTok @jimena.jimenezr

Jimena Jimenez’s biography

The social media entertainer was born and raised in Querétaro, Mexico. His mother is called Verónica Lomeli. Her mother is a businessperson and social media personality. She is a Mexican national of Latina ethnicity. She follows the Christianity faith.

What is Jimena Jimenez's age?

The social media influencer is 21 years old as of 2022. She was born on 19 July 2001. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career progress

She is a TikTok star and social media influencer known for her lip-syncing, dance and meme-related content on TikTok. Her first video on TikTok was uploaded in October 2019. She frequently features her best friends in her TikTok videos.

Her consistent, diverse and engaging content has earned her a massive fan following of over 23.8 million followers and 1.8 billion likes as of 2022. She also has another TikTok account, with 19.3 million likes and 2.6 million likes.

She is a popular Instagram personality with over 5.8 million followers. There, she mainly shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures. She also uses the account to market various brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Shein Mex, David Barcena and Boss. She is also affiliated to Protect the Arctic environmental activism group; she is also part of the charity foundation.

She launched her YouTube channel on 3 January 2021. The channel majorly contains her TikTok compilation videos and has 380 subscribers as of now. However, the channel is not active since her recent video was uploaded in November 2021.

The TikTok star has also collaborated with many stars from Mexico and the United States such as Brent Rivera, Bryce Hall, Taylor Holder, Lance Sanchez and Jose Antonio.

What is Jimena Jimenez's net worth?

The Mexican TikTok star's alleged net worth is approximated to be $1.5 million. However, this information is not verified. Her major source of income is from her social media endeavours. She also earns a fortune amount from brand promotions.

Who is Jimena Jimenez’s boyfriend?

The Mexican social media entertainer is not dating anyone. She is currently single. However, she was previously in a romantic relationship with her fellow TikTok star, Emilio Martinez.

What is Jimena Jimenez's height?

The TikTok star stands at 5 feet 3 inches (160 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 31-24-33 inches (79-61-84 centimetres). Moreover, she has brown hair and eyes.

FAQs

Jimena Jimenez is a popular internet personality who has become famous for sharing her content on TikTok. She commands a significant following on her Instagram account for sharing her fashion and lifestyle photos. She is also a social media influencer and has worked for various brands like Shein Mex and Pretty Little Thing.

