Carolyn Chambers’ biography: who is Deion sanders’ ex-wife?

Carolyn Chambers is an American-based real estate broker and notary signing agent. She is also widely recognized for being the ex-wife of Deion Sanders, an American football coach and former player.

Carolyn Chambers is a celebrity mother—she is a mother of two children, a daughter Deiondra Sanders and a son Deion Sanders Jr. She works as a real estate broker and notary signing agent.

Profile summary

Real name Carolyn Chambers Gender Female Date of birth 17 April 1971 Age 51 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Texas, United States of America Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Erick Strickland Children 2 Education Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Profession Real estate broker, notary signing agent Net worth $1 million - $2 million

Carolyn Chambers Sanders' biography

The American entrepreneur was born and raised in the Texas, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American ancestry. She is a strong Christian believer. She has a sister named Sherri Nichelson.

She graduated with a Master's degree in Business Administration in Tax and Specialization from one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the USA.

What is Carolyn Chambers' age?

She is 51 years old as of 2022. When is Carolyn Chambers’ birthday? She was born on 17 April 1971. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Why is Carolyn Chambers famous?

Carolyn came into the spotlight after she married the NFL legendary player (now coach) Deion Sanders. She is a tax specialist, real estate broker, and notary signature agent. Additionally, she is fond of sharing religious posts on her Instagram account.

What is Carolyn Chambers' net worth?

Her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $2 million. However, this information is not confirmed; thus, not to be relied on. She primarily earns her income from her career as a real estate broker and notary signing agent.

Who is Carolyn Chambers married to?

She is currently married to Erick Strickland. However, she was previously married to Deion Luwynn Sanders, a prominent American football coach and former player. Her ex-husband is also the head football coach at Jackson State.

Carolyn Chambers and Deion Sanders married in 1989 and separated in 1998. Together, they share two children, a daughter named Deiondra Sanders, born on 17 April 1992, and a son named Deion Sanders Jr., born on 1 December 1993.

What is Carolyn Chambers’ height?

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Carolyn stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Additionally, she weighs around 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

Fast facts about Carolyn Chambers

Who is Carolyn Chambers? She is an American-based estate broker and notary signing agent also popularly known as Deion Sanders’ ex-wife. What is Carolyn Chambers’ age? She is 51 years old as of 2022. She was born on 17 April 1971. What is Carolyn Chambers’ ethnicity? She is of African-American ancestry. Who is Carolyn Chambers' husband? She is currently married to Erick Strickland. Previously, she was married to Deion Sanders. What is Carolyn Chambers’ height? She is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. What is Carolyn Chambers’ net worth? Her alleged net worth is between $1 million and $2 million. Does Carolyn Chambers have an Instagram account? Yes, her Instagram account has more than 7.1 thousand followers.

Carolyn Chambers is a popular American celebrity ex-wife of the prominent American football coach and former player Deion Sanders. She is also a thriving real estate broker and notary signing agent.

