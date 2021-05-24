Yung Filly biography: Age, height, ethnic background, real name

Yung Filly is a British internet comedian, singer, and social media personality. He is famous for being a member of the United Kingdom-based comedy group known as The Wall of Comedy. He has attained a broad fan base on social media, with his Facebook videos garnering millions of views.

The entertainer has become popular thanks to his comedic content on social media and YouTube. He also appeared in the 2020 edition of Soccer Aid, a charity event held every year by UNICEF UK.

Yung Filly's profile summary

Full name : Andres Felipé Barrientos

: Andres Felipé Barrientos Nickname: Yung Filly

Yung Filly Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 6 August 1995

: 6 August 1995 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Yung Filly's age: 25 years (as of June 2021)

25 years (as of June 2021) Place of birth : Cali, Colombia

: Cali, Colombia Nationality: Colombian

Colombian Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Relationship status: Single

Single Religion: Christianity

Christianity Profession : internet comedian, social media personality, singer

: internet comedian, social media personality, singer Height: 6 ft 2 in (188 cm)

6 ft 2 in (188 cm) Weight: 148 lbs (67 kg)

148 lbs (67 kg) Eye colour : Black

: Black Hair colour: Black

Yung Filly's biography

The singer was born on 6th August 1995 in Cali, Colombia. Yung Filly's real name is Andres Felipé Barrientos. How old is Yung Filly? The talented social media personality is 25 years old as of June 2021. Yung Filly's birthday is celebrated on 6th August every year.

Where is Yung Filly from? The internet comedian is from Cali, Colombia. His dad's side of the family is from Tulua, and his mom's side is from Pereira. He has a sister.

Filly's family relocated to South East London, England, as refugees when he was a small boy. As a result, he spent the majority of his childhood in England. What is Yung Filly's ethnic background? He is of Colombian ethnic background.

After his elementary and high school education in some of the local schools in his hometown, he joined Conisborough College.

Career

Filly is a talented social media personality. He began his social media career by creating a YouTube channel on 29th November 2013. So far, the channel has about 22,496,911 views, 749K subscribers, and 17 videos.

Yung also has a popular Instagram account (1.2m followers), and a Facebook page (73k followers).

The entertainer is popular for being a member of The Wall of Comedy, currently known as the Wall of Entertainment. It is an online comedy network known for its hilarious videos.

Apart from being a social media star and content creator, Filly is a talented rap artist. He has released several songs, which include:

Hold

Clean Up

Confidence

La Paila

Muchos Mas

Take Time

Merengue

Filly is part of the BBC Three: Hot Property Cast. As a host, he visits different parts of the United Kingdom, such as Belfast and Bristol.

Yung Filly's height and body measurements

How tall is Yung Filly? Yung is 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall and weighs 148 lbs (67 kg). His body measurements are 44-32-38 inches. His biceps size is 24 inches. The YouTuber has black hair and black eyes. He wears a shoe size 10 (US).

Why is Yung trending?

Filly has been trending on Twitter after two TikTok users called him out for blocking them on social media. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, the people on Twitter were quick to make memes to laugh at him. The entertainer has not responded to the allegations the TikTokers brought forward.

Yung Filly is a talented entertainer with a promising career that involves comedy, music, hosting, presenting, and more.

