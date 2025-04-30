President Tinubu congratulated Aliko Dangote on his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a body focused on job creation and investment

Tinubu praised Dangote’s track record, highlighting his role in growing Dangote Group into a leading African conglomerate and his $20 billion refinery project

The President encouraged Dangote to use his expertise to influence global development, particularly in emerging markets, through the World Bank’s new advisory role

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, following his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab.

The prestigious global advisory body is designed to accelerate private investment and job creation in emerging economies.

Tinubu commends Dangote’s appointment

In a statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, April 30, President Tinubu described Dangote’s new role as a significant milestone, both for Nigeria and the broader developing world.

“President Bola Tinubu congratulates Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his appointment to the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab, a body tasked with promoting investment and job creation in emerging economies," the statement read.

The President praised the appointment, highlighting Dangote’s wealth of experience in the private sector and his longstanding contributions to economic growth through strategic investments and job creation, Punch reported.

Tinubu speaks on Dangote’s track record

Tinubu justified the merit of Dangote’s selection, underscoring the industrialist’s impressive track record as an investor and employer.

The President noted how Dangote Group has grown into one of Africa’s largest and most influential conglomerates, driven by innovation, resilience, and continuous capital infusion.

“Dangote Group has become one of Africa’s leading conglomerates through innovation and continuous investment,” the President remarked.

Tinubu also highlighted the importance of Dangote’s investments in shaping Africa’s industrial landscape, particularly referencing the $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals project in Lagos.

Tinubu hails Dangote’s $20 billion refinery

The President specifically spotlighted the ambitious refinery project as a shining example of Dangote’s capacity to undertake transformative initiatives with continent-wide implications.

“The $20 billion Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals remains Africa’s most daring project and the most significant single private investment,” Tinubu added, underscoring the scale and ambition of the project.

Dangote’s business interests span across cement, fertiliser, salt, sugar, oil, and gas, marking him as one of Africa’s most significant entrepreneurs with the vision and capacity to tackle major development challenges, Vanguard reported.

In his statement, President Tinubu encouraged Dangote to use his expertise and experience to influence the World Bank’s global development agenda.

He called on Dangote to share his knowledge of attracting capital and driving large-scale development projects, particularly to benefit other developing nations.

“President Tinubu urges Dangote to bring his transformative ideas and initiatives to the World Bank appointment, making a significant impact on emerging markets across the world,” the statement concluded.

Dangote joins global leaders in World Bank’s investment lab

The World Bank’s announcement on Wednesday confirmed Dangote’s membership in the expanded Private Sector Investment Lab. The lab, which has now entered a new phase, aims to attract private capital and create jobs in developing economies.

The new membership includes business figures such as Bill Anderson, CEO of Bayer AG; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chair of Bharti Enterprises; and Mark Hoplamazian, President and CEO of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Together, these leaders will work to tackle some of the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

