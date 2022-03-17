Heather Neel is a well-known personality from the United States of America who rose to prominence following her marriage to American National Football League (NFL) quarterback Derek Carr. What is there to know about Derek Carr's wife?

Derek Carr and Heather Neel attend the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who is Derek Carr married to? He is married to Heather Neel. The two have been together for more than nine years and have four children. Derek is a professional football player who is presently playing for the Oakland Raiders in the NFL.

Profile summary

Full name : Heather Ashley Neel

: Heather Ashley Neel Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 3 January 1990

: 3 January 1990 Age : 32 years old (as of 2022)

: 32 years old (as of 2022) Birth sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth : Fresno, Northern California, United States

: Fresno, Northern California, United States Current residence : Las Vegas, United States

: Las Vegas, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres : 172

: 172 Weight in pounds : 145

: 145 Weight in kilograms : 66

: 66 Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Father : Bryan Neel

: Bryan Neel Mother : Vicki Neel

: Vicki Neel Relationship status : Married

: Married Spouse : Derek Carr

: Derek Carr Children : 4

: 4 Education: Fresno State University

Fresno State University Profession : Instagram star

: Instagram star Net worth: $100,000

Heather Neel's bio

Heather Neel's family during a vacation. Photo: @heathercarr4

Source: Instagram

The Instagram personality was born in Fresno, Northern California, the USA. She is the daughter of Bryan and Vicki Neel. She is an American national and currently lives in Las Vegas, United States.

Regarding her educational background, she went to Fresno Christian High School. After graduating high school, she moved to Fresno State University.

How old is Heather Neel?

Heather Neel's age is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 3 January 1990, and her birth sign is Capricorn.

What does Derek Carr's wife do?

Little is known about Heather's career path because she prefers to remain out of the public prying eye. However, before her marriage to Derek, she worked as a waitress at BJ's Brewhouse. Currently, she is a full-time stay-at-home mother and wife.

Derek Carr's spouse, Heather, is well-known as a social media celebrity who uses her Instagram page to share her life moments with her followers. She currently boasts 52.8k followers on the platform.

What is Heather Neel's net worth?

There are no verified sources stating how much the American celebrity is worth. However, according to Fabulaes, Heather Neel's net worth is estimated to be $100,000. Her husband, on the other hand, is estimated to be worth $20 million.

How did Derek Carr meet his wife?

NFL player Derek Carr (L) and Heather Neel attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza on April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

The pair met in 2009 while Heather was working as a waitress at BJ's Brewhouse. Derek engaged her and eventually walked down the aisle on 29 June 2012. The couple has four kids, namely Dallas, Deker, Deakon, and Brooklyn Derek.

How tall is Heather Neel?

Heather Neel's height is 5 feet and 8 inches or 172 centimetres. She weighs about 145 pounds or 66 kilograms. She has blonde hair and grey eyes.

Heather Neel is a renowned celebrity wife and mother who has dedicated her life to raising her family. She has also been a strong supporter of her husband's career.

