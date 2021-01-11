Hannah Margaret Selleck: Who is Tom Selleck’s daughter?

Hannah Margaret Selleck is globally recognized as Tom Selleck's daughter. Her father is an American actor and film producer, while her mum used to be a dancer and actress. Margaret paid little attention to her parents' affluence and fame. She established herself on the global scene as a horse rider and model. This biography delves into her childhood, family, education, career, and love life.

Margaret standing next to a horse. Photo: @Hannah Selleck

Source: Instagram

Hannah's dad is globally famous for his roles in Magnum, P.I., Three Men and a Baby, Mr. Baseball, Lassiter, and Friends. Her brother Kevin Sellck has a modest career in the entertainment industry too, credited in several top movies, including Scream 2 (1997) and Magnum, P.I. (1980). Hannah Margaret Selleck chose a different path. She created an illustrious career in horse riding and modeling.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Margaret Selleck Date of birth December 16, 1988 Age 34 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Loyola Marymount University Qualification Bachelor's degree in Communication Occupation Horse rider, model, entrepreneur, and brand endorser Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5' 8" Height in metres 1.72 Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Marital status Single Instagram @hannahselleck Twitter @HannahSelleck LinkedIn @hannah-selleck-87222b161

Who is Tom Selleck’s daughter?

Hannah Selleck is an American model and horse rider. She was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 16, 1988.

How old is Hannah Selleck?

Hannah Selleck's age is 34 years as of April 2023.

Hannah Selleck standing near a hoarse. Photo: @hannahselleck

Source: Instagram

Does Tom Selleck have any biological children?

Hannah Margaret Selleck is his biological daughter.

Who is Hannah Margaret Selleck’s mother?

Hannah's mother is Jillie Mack. Actor Tom Selleck married Jillie Joan Mack on August 7, 1987, after annulling his marriage with Jacqueline Ray.

Who is Hannah Selleck's brother?

She has a step-brother named Kevin Selleck. Tom Selleck was married to model Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982. He adopted her son, Kevin Shepard, while they were still married. He was born in 1966 and began using the Selleck surname after his adoption.

Kevin is an actor, musician, and former drummer for an American rock band called Tonic. The Tonic band's 1996 album, Lemon Parade, was certified Platinum. After that massive success, Tom Selleck’s son was granted the opportunity to compose a soundtrack for the popular horror film Scream 2.

Margaret Selleck attending a horse racing event. Photo: @hannahselleck

Source: Instagram

Educational background

Tom Selleck's daughter attended high school in Los Angeles. She was active in multiple co-curriculum activities. Hannah played soccer, engaged in dance gymnastics, and took ice-skating classes.

She earned a degree in Communication from Loyola Marymount University and interned at a public relations firm in Beverly Hills for about six months after graduating. She later decided to focus on modeling and horseracing.

What does Hannah Selleck do for a living?

Hannah Selleck is a professional horse rider, model, and brand endorser. She rears horses on her Descanso Farm in California with her father. They breed, train, and sell horses to sports organizations and use some in competitions.

Hannah has also been a model for popular clothing and cosmetic brands like Reviver Cosmetics. When she’s not riding horses, she serves as an ambassador for Brooke USA, a charity organization promoting healthy and standard breeding and rearing of donkeys, horses, and mules in the developing world.

Margaret riding a horse. Photo: @Hannah Selleck

Source: Facebook

Hannah's upbringing significantly contributed to her wanting to be an Equestrian. When her dad noticed her passion, he swapped her ballet classes for riding lessons. Margaret learned the sport from him. Tom had received horse riding training for his roles in movies like The Sacketts and Quigley Down Under.

Tom Selleck's daughter has competed in numerous prestigious events and won several awards. She is a world-class jumper at the Grand Prix level. Hannah has also competed in the 2011 Gucci Masters tournament and the 2015 Longines Masters in her hometown in Los Angeles.

Hannah Selleck in a red dress Photo: @hannahselleck

Source: Instagram

Awards and achievements

Tom Selleck’s daughter has received many awards in her Equestrian career, including:

She won a Silver Team Medal at the Prix de States Championship in 2005.

Hannah won a medal at the Equitation Championship (U-16 category) in 2006.

She won individual gold medals at the North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (now the North American Youth Championships) in 2008.

She won medals in the 2008 Platinum Performance/U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF) Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–West.

Margaret finished in second place in the 2007 Pessoa/USEF Medal Finals.

How much is Hannah Margaret Selleck's net worth?

Tom Selleck's daughter's net worth is guesstimated at around $1 million- $5 million. Her salary as a horse rider is guesstimated at around $34,000.

Is Hannah Selleck married?

Margaret appears to be single as of April 2023.

In 2018, Hannah posted a picture of herself with a man called Beto Gutierrez and captioned the image with the word "bae." The post ignited rumors of them dating.

Margaret and Beto Gutierrez. Photo: @Is Hannah Hannah Selleck

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Hannah Selleck's brother, Kevin Selleck, is married to Annabelle Selleck. The couple keeps their six kids away from the spotlight.

Who is Hannah Selleck dating?

The lady keeps her love life private. She is not dating American polo player/model Nic Roldon as many presumed in 2021. Nic is dating actress Anna Kendrick. The couple is close friends with Tom Selleck's daughter.

How tall is Hannah Margaret Selleck?

Hannah Selleck's height is 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) tall. She weighs around 65 Kilograms (143 pounds) and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What does Tom Selleck’s daughter do?

She is a professional horse rider, model, entrepreneur, and brand endorser.

Facts about Hannah Margaret Selleck

Hannah Selleck is of Serbian and English descent.

She started riding horses at the age of four.

Margaret Selleck is currently child-free.

She documents her adventures as a horse rider and at the farm on Instagram.

Like her father, Hannah Margaret Selleck is ambitious and has a solid work ethic. Her dad wasn't concerned that she did not follow his lead as long as she did what she loved. The passion for horse and modeling in Tom Selleck's daughter has been a great accelerant for her career.

Legit.ng published Heather Taras’ biography. Heather is the wife of American businessman/T.V. personality Daymond John. The couple has one child together, Minka Jagger.

Heather Taras' husband is worth around $350 million. Daymond often appears as an investor on the ABC reality T.V. series Shark Tank.

Source: Legit.ng