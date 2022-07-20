With rising inflation and weakening Naira, without any iota of doubt, working remotely and earning in foreign currency is becoming important

With the world getting connected it is becoming very easy to have your boss in California in the US while resuming work in Lagos

Legit.ng has compiled a list of top-paying jobs that are in high demand in the US for smart Nigerian graduates

Securing a job to earn a living is a priority for a graduate who has spent over 4 years studying.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics most recent labour market report, there are over 2.9 million jobless Nigerians with graduate and post-graduate degrees certificates.

Despite this staggering number of unemployed academically qualified Nigerians, there are several high-paying jobs are in demand globally, open for those with the required skills.

Young social media expert working in the cafe. Credit: Obiageli Adaeze Okaro

Source: Getty Images

In its latest job market report, Zip Recruiter revealed that there are thousands of high-paying job openings begging to be filled, on-site and remotely.

6 High-paying remote Jobs in the US with average annual salaries

Data Scientist- $96,589

Software Engineer- $87,797

Cyber Security Analyst- $76,754

Business analysts- $70,097

Digital Marketing- $68,219

Web Designer- $52,114

Other high-demand jobs are Virtual Assistants, and copywriting, customer service representative, recruiter among others as reported by CNBC.

Where to find the jobs

Several job search platforms can provide you with access to remote jobs. Some of the platforms where you can get paid in foreign currency include:

Remote OK

Crossover

Pangian

Flexjobs

Remote.co

Virtual Vocations

Remotive

Upwork

Fiverr

Freelancer.com

