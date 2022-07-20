Global site navigation

List of Top 10 High-Paying Jobs in 2022, Graduates Can Do Working for a US Company From Nigeria
Technology

by  Dave Ibemere
  • With rising inflation and weakening Naira, without any iota of doubt, working remotely and earning in foreign currency is becoming important
  • With the world getting connected it is becoming very easy to have your boss in California in the US while resuming work in Lagos
  • Legit.ng has compiled a list of top-paying jobs that are in high demand in the US for smart Nigerian graduates

Securing a job to earn a living is a priority for a graduate who has spent over 4 years studying.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics most recent labour market report, there are over 2.9 million jobless Nigerians with graduate and post-graduate degrees certificates.

Despite this staggering number of unemployed academically qualified Nigerians, there are several high-paying jobs are in demand globally, open for those with the required skills.

work in Us from Nigeria
Young social media expert working in the cafe. Credit: Obiageli Adaeze Okaro
Source: Getty Images

In its latest job market report, Zip Recruiter revealed that there are thousands of high-paying job openings begging to be filled, on-site and remotely.

6 High-paying remote Jobs in the US with average annual salaries

  • Data Scientist- $96,589
  • Software Engineer- $87,797
  • Cyber Security Analyst- $76,754
  • Business analysts- $70,097
  • Digital Marketing- $68,219
  • Web Designer- $52,114

Other high-demand jobs are Virtual Assistants, and copywriting, customer service representative, recruiter among others as reported by CNBC.

Where to find the jobs

Several job search platforms can provide you with access to remote jobs. Some of the platforms where you can get paid in foreign currency include:

  • Remote OK
  • Crossover
  • Pangian
  • Flexjobs
  • Remote.co
  • Virtual Vocations
  • Remotive
  • Upwork
  • Fiverr
  • Freelancer.com

Ecobank leads as 10 commercial banks spend over N400bn on staff salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that working in the banking industry is a dream for many Nigerian graduates because they believe there is a lot of money to be made

The report showed how ten commercial banks paid workers salaries and wages of over N400 billion in 2021.

The amount captured in the report only covers salaries and wages and does not include other staff costs, or pension contribution that makes up personnel cost.

