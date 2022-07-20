List of Top 10 High-Paying Jobs in 2022, Graduates Can Do Working for a US Company From Nigeria
- With rising inflation and weakening Naira, without any iota of doubt, working remotely and earning in foreign currency is becoming important
- With the world getting connected it is becoming very easy to have your boss in California in the US while resuming work in Lagos
- Legit.ng has compiled a list of top-paying jobs that are in high demand in the US for smart Nigerian graduates
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Securing a job to earn a living is a priority for a graduate who has spent over 4 years studying.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics most recent labour market report, there are over 2.9 million jobless Nigerians with graduate and post-graduate degrees certificates.
Despite this staggering number of unemployed academically qualified Nigerians, there are several high-paying jobs are in demand globally, open for those with the required skills.
In its latest job market report, Zip Recruiter revealed that there are thousands of high-paying job openings begging to be filled, on-site and remotely.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
6 High-paying remote Jobs in the US with average annual salaries
- Data Scientist- $96,589
- Software Engineer- $87,797
- Cyber Security Analyst- $76,754
- Business analysts- $70,097
- Digital Marketing- $68,219
- Web Designer- $52,114
Other high-demand jobs are Virtual Assistants, and copywriting, customer service representative, recruiter among others as reported by CNBC.
Where to find the jobs
Several job search platforms can provide you with access to remote jobs. Some of the platforms where you can get paid in foreign currency include:
- Remote OK
- Crossover
- Pangian
- Flexjobs
- Remote.co
- Virtual Vocations
- Remotive
- Upwork
- Fiverr
- Freelancer.com
Ecobank leads as 10 commercial banks spend over N400bn on staff salaries
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that working in the banking industry is a dream for many Nigerian graduates because they believe there is a lot of money to be made
The report showed how ten commercial banks paid workers salaries and wages of over N400 billion in 2021.
The amount captured in the report only covers salaries and wages and does not include other staff costs, or pension contribution that makes up personnel cost.
Source: Legit.ng