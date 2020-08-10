Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim is a young Nigerian actress, model, and entrepreneur. She is one of the most sought-after Nigerian social media figures. Apart from the fame, she sums up as a model, actor and philanthropist. Her biography reveals intricate details about her life apart from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown feature.

How stylish are the little snippets of Erica Nlewedim's house? Photo: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim earned a soft spot worldwide through her Big Brother Naija Lockdown feature. Before the fame, she had set out a niche for herself in the competitive Nigerian entertainment industry. Ever since she was eliminated from the reality show, fans have felt the need to know what she has been up to. Therefore, her biography unpacks those details and more.

Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim's profile summary

Birth name: Ngozi Erica Nlewedim

Stage name: Erica Nlewedim, Erica

Nickname: Star Girl, Stargirl Erica

Date of birth: 13th March 1994

Erica Nlewedim's age: 27 as of December 2021

Zodiac sign: Capricorn

State of birth: Abia State

Country of birth: Nigeria

Nationality: Nigerian

Ethnicity: Igbo

Religion: Christianity

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Height in feet: 5 feet 6¼ inches

Height in centimetres: 168 cm

Occupation: Actress, model, entrepreneur

Marital status: Not married

Father: Eric Nlewedim Christian

Mother: Oby Nwokolo

Erica BBNaija Instagram account: ericanlewedim

Erica BBNaija's biography

Where is Erica Nlewedim from? She is from Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria. She is an only child and was raised in Lagos by her mother.

How old is Erica BBNaija?

Nlewedim was born on March 13, 1994, to her parents, Eric Nlewedim Christian and Oby Nwokolo. As of December 2021, she is twenty-seven years old.

Ngozi Erica Nlewedim's educational background

She had her secondary school education at Victory Grammar School in Lagos before transferring to Command Secondary School in Ikeja. After graduating from high school, the beauty enrolled at Covenant University to pursue a degree in Business Administration. In 2013, she graduated from the university.

She flew to the United Kingdom to study Acting for Film at the Met Film School in London six years later.

Career

The gorgeous model in her flashy house.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity started nurturing her modelling talent at a very young age. In 2013, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Natures Gentle Touch, which that uses natural ingredients to care for scalp and hair.

The model has also worked with popular brands like Jumia, MyZotoApp, and Glo. She was also the brand face for Access Bank, Maltina, and Zaron Cosmetics from 2015 to 2017.

In 2014, she won the Miss Photogenic award after participating in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant. This helped her gain more popularity; she even featured an advert for Peak Milk TV. After much interest in the film industry, the beauty then transitioned from modelling to acting. Apart from acting and modelling, Erica is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of Beluxia Hair.

Before joining the Big Brother house, Ngozi worked as the marketing manager for MEI Oil and Gas. In 2014, she participated in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant and won the Miss Photogenic Award.

Erica Nlewedim Foundation

In 2018, she founded Erica Nlewedim Foundation, a non-governmental organization focused on catering for underprivileged children. The foundation visits orphanage homes to supply babies' supplies and other consumables.

In 2019, the Erica Nlewedim Foundation launched its Hunger Heroes Campaign. By the end of the campaign, they had fed more than 1,000 less privileged individuals in Lagos, Nigeria.

BBNaija Erica

On 19th July 2020, Ngozi was among the 20 housemates in the lockdown of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show. However, she was disqualified from the house for threatening to kill Laycon, a fellow housemate, flaunting the house's rules and stopping Prince Nelson, her deputy, from sleeping in the Head of the House room.

Her disqualification from the reality show was a blessing in disguise. Her fans worldwide rose to support her by opening a gofundme account and raising over $72,000 for her.

Ngozi Erica Nlewedim's movies

The icon began her acting career in 2015 when she landed the lead role in Secrets and Scandals. Since then, she has featured in the following Erica Ngozi Nlewedim's movies and TV shows:

Poka Messiah (2016) as Diane

Hire a Woman (2019) as Nifemi

My Flatmates

Paternity Deal

Being Farouk

Dead Rites

Fractured

Win or Lose

Made In Heaven

Royal Castle

Once Upon A Night

What is Erica Nlewedim's net worth?

The model was living her best life in London.

Source: Instagram

How much is Erica net worth? She has accumulated a lot of wealth at a young age. She is among the wealthiest and the most sought out female BBNaija 2020 contestants and fashion entrepreneurs. According to hints on social media, she is a billionaire.

Random facts about Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim

In 2014, she won Miss Photogenic at MBGN.

The star acted in Hire a Woman , a Nollywood film, where she played the role of Nifemi.

, a Nollywood film, where she played the role of Nifemi. Her dream is to play the lead character in an action movie.

In 2018, she launched the Erica Nlewedim Foundation. At one time, the foundation fed 1000 people during the Christmas holidays.

Before going into the Big Brother house, she worked for MEI Oil and Gas company as a marketing manager.

She is the CEO of a hair company known as Beluxia Hair.

The actress is her mother's only child.

She has a solid educational background.

If the details mentioned above and the facts listed do not satisfy you, the answers to these questions will help clear all the doubts. They will also help you get to know the social media influencer, model and actor better.

Is erica an only child?

Yes. She is her parents' only child. He grew up under her mother's care in Lagos.

What happened to Erica Big Brother?

She was eliminated from the reality TV show for flaunting the house's rules. The platform helped her earn a legion of fans who rooted for her despite her elimination.

Are Laycon and Erica still friends?

Weeks after the BBNaija reunion 2021, Erica and Laycon shared a video insinuating they had resolved their differences. They shared the videos on their Instagram stories. They looked all friendly.

Is Erica Nlewedim a billionaire?

In August 2021, Erica hinted at being a billionaire. She insinuated how much she is worth while responding to a tweet by Tochi, a former housemate. Tochi had tweeted asking his followers what they would remain with if they took out 10 million from their savings. Ngozi replied, saying she would still have a billion.

Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim is a famous Nigerian actress and model well known for being one of the contestants in the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 5 reality show. She has a successful educational and career life that makes her an inspiration to many.

Legit.ng recently reported about the life of Dorathy Bachor, who is one of the loveable female contestants in BBNaija season 5. Dora is a businessperson; she owns a personal shopping and procurement business named Shop For Me.

The post reveals that Dora's father is against her participation in the show, and he even warned her not to go back home once BBNaija is over. Dora is trying her best to win the grand prize (worth 85 million Naira), hoping that her father will be pleased and accept her back.

