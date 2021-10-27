Who was Ms Jacky Oh? Age, ethnicity, siblings, partner, net worth
Who was Ms Jacky Oh? She was an American reality TV actress, model, social media star and entrepreneur best known for her appearance in Wild 'N Out.
She was also popular on Instagram and YouTube, where she shared cute photos and videos. She had amassed a massive following on Instagram, where she had more than 850k followers. Find more about her personal life and career here.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ms Jacky Oh
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: November 03, 1990
- Date of death: May 31, 2023
- Age: 32 years (as of 2023)
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA
- Current residence: Atlanta, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height: 5'6'' or 167 cm
- Weight: 136 pounds or 62 kg
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Dc Young Fly
- Children: 2 daughters( Nova and Nala)
- Education: University of California, Berkeley
- Profession: Reality TV actress, model, entrepreneur and social media star
- Net worth: $191, 000
- Instagram: @msjackyoh
- Jacky Oh's YouTube: msjackyoh
Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! has died
The celebrity from MTV's show "Wild 'N Out" has apparently passed away in Miami. It is said that she had traveled there to undergo a surgical procedure known as a "mommy makeover," as mentioned in a social media post that has been removed. The exact cause of her death is still unknown.
“Wild ‘N Out” posted the news to the show’s Instagram page on Thursday.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.
As stated by Stanford Medicine, a mommy makeover surgery involves a customized combination of different procedures based on the patient's desires. These may include a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, and liposuction.
Ms Jacky Oh's biography
The online celebrity was born in Oakland, California, the United States. Jacky was brought up alongside her sister. The social media celebrity's age as of 2023 was 32 years old. She was born on November 03 1990, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's degree.
What is Ms Jacky Oh's ethnicity?
The reality TV star is of Brazillian heritage with African-American ethnicity. Her father is Black, while her mother is White.
What did Ms Jacky Oh do for a living?
Aside from her appearance in the MTV show Wild 'N Out, the actress was also a famous social media personality and YouTuber. She ran a self-titled YouTube channel, sharing different content, including her modelling photos, family memories and acting series.
This and many others have contributed to her enormous fan base with over 704k subscribers and 64 million views on her channel.
In addition, Ms Jacky was a successful entrepreneur, with her lip gloss line named J Nova Collection created in October 2019. She dealt with lip glosses and velour shorts, lip liners, lashes, among others, through her website, jnovacollection.com.
Who is Jacky Oh on Wild' N Out? She was a cast member in the MTV reality show. Wild 'N Out is an American sketch comedy and improv game show series created and hosted by Nick Cannon - a musician and comedian.
Personal life: Who was Dc Young Fly's girlfriend?
The well-known TV star was dating rapper Dc Young Fly, a co-star in the MTV reality show Wild 'N Out. Jacky Oh and Dc Young Fly started dating shortly after meeting in the TV show, and they have two daughters.
Nova, their first daughter, was born on October 16 2016. Ms Jacky shared the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram; later on, August 07 2020, the couple welcomed their second daughter named Nala.
Ms Jacky Oh's net worth
According to Biography Mask, she had an alleged net worth of $191k. However, this information is not official.
Where is Ms Jacky Oh's family?
Her family currently resides in California.
Ms Jacky Oh was a popular multi-talented personality and a mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and partner. She also liked to keep up with the latest trends by changing her stylish wigs.
