Who was Ms Jacky Oh? Age, ethnicity, siblings, partner, net worth

Who was Ms Jacky Oh? She was an American reality TV actress, model, social media star and entrepreneur best known for her appearance in Wild 'N Out.

Ms Oh attends the House of CB & House of Tre Li Pre Grammy party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian.

Source: Getty Images

She was also popular on Instagram and YouTube, where she shared cute photos and videos. She had amassed a massive following on Instagram, where she had more than 850k followers. Find more about her personal life and career here.

Profile summary

Full name: Ms Jacky Oh

Ms Jacky Oh Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : November 03, 1990

: November 03, 1990 Date of death: May 31, 2023

May 31, 2023 Age : 32 years (as of 2023)

: 32 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth: Oakland, California, USA

Oakland, California, USA Current residence : Atlanta, USA

: Atlanta, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height : 5'6'' or 167 cm

: 5'6'' or 167 cm Weight: 136 pounds or 62 kg

136 pounds or 62 kg Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Dc Young Fly

Dc Young Fly Children : 2 daughters( Nova and Nala)

: 2 daughters( Nova and Nala) Education : University of California, Berkeley

: University of California, Berkeley Profession : Reality TV actress, model, entrepreneur and social media star

: Reality TV actress, model, entrepreneur and social media star Net worth : $191, 000

: $191, 000 Instagram : @msjackyoh

: @msjackyoh Jacky Oh's YouTube: msjackyoh

Former “Wild ‘N Out” star Ms Jacky Oh! has died

The celebrity from MTV's show "Wild 'N Out" has apparently passed away in Miami. It is said that she had traveled there to undergo a surgical procedure known as a "mommy makeover," as mentioned in a social media post that has been removed. The exact cause of her death is still unknown.

“Wild ‘N Out” posted the news to the show’s Instagram page on Thursday.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed. Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.

As stated by Stanford Medicine, a mommy makeover surgery involves a customized combination of different procedures based on the patient's desires. These may include a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, breast lift, and liposuction.

Ms Jacky Oh's biography

The online celebrity was born in Oakland, California, the United States. Jacky was brought up alongside her sister. The social media celebrity's age as of 2023 was 32 years old. She was born on November 03 1990, and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a bachelor's degree.

What is Ms Jacky Oh's ethnicity?

The TV reality star in a dress. Photo: @msjackyoh.

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star is of Brazillian heritage with African-American ethnicity. Her father is Black, while her mother is White.

What did Ms Jacky Oh do for a living?

Aside from her appearance in the MTV show Wild 'N Out, the actress was also a famous social media personality and YouTuber. She ran a self-titled YouTube channel, sharing different content, including her modelling photos, family memories and acting series.

This and many others have contributed to her enormous fan base with over 704k subscribers and 64 million views on her channel.

In addition, Ms Jacky was a successful entrepreneur, with her lip gloss line named J Nova Collection created in October 2019. She dealt with lip glosses and velour shorts, lip liners, lashes, among others, through her website, jnovacollection.com.

Who is Jacky Oh on Wild' N Out? She was a cast member in the MTV reality show. Wild 'N Out is an American sketch comedy and improv game show series created and hosted by Nick Cannon - a musician and comedian.

Personal life: Who was Dc Young Fly's girlfriend?

Ms Jacky Oh's partner and daughters. Photo: @msjackyoh.

Source: Instagram

The well-known TV star was dating rapper Dc Young Fly, a co-star in the MTV reality show Wild 'N Out. Jacky Oh and Dc Young Fly started dating shortly after meeting in the TV show, and they have two daughters.

Nova, their first daughter, was born on October 16 2016. Ms Jacky shared the news of her second pregnancy on Instagram; later on, August 07 2020, the couple welcomed their second daughter named Nala.

Ms Jacky Oh's net worth

According to Biography Mask, she had an alleged net worth of $191k. However, this information is not official.

Where is Ms Jacky Oh's family?

Her family currently resides in California.

Ms Jacky Oh was a popular multi-talented personality and a mother who enjoyed spending time with her children and partner. She also liked to keep up with the latest trends by changing her stylish wigs.

READ ALSO: Enoch True's biography: age, gender, ethnicity, weight, girlfriend

Legit. ng recently reported about Enoch True's biography. He is a famous American TikToker and YouTuber from Lincoln County, New Mexico.

Enoch is recognized for the comic content and lip-synching videos he shares on social media. He is also an inspiration to many.

Source: Legit.ng