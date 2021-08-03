Gelila Bekele’s biography: age, height, parents, baby, partner

Gelila Bekele is a prominent Ethiopian model, activist, author and filmmaker. She was also popularly known as Tyler Perry’s partner for a long time. The multitalented activist has recorded immense success in her different professional paths.

Unlike many celebrity models who discovered their talents at a young age, Gelila had to wait until she grew up. She is also a passionate giver and has given back to society in many ways, especially in her native country.

Profile summary

Name : Gelila Bekele

: Gelila Bekele Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : September 4, 1986

: September 4, 1986 Age : 34 years old (as of August 2021)

: 34 years old (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth : Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Nationality : Ethiopian

: Ethiopian Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Gelila Bekele’s height in feet : 5' 9''

: 5' 9'' Height in centimeters : 175

: 175 Weight in pounds : 134

: 134 Weight in kilograms : 61

: 61 Body measurements in inches : 33-24-35

: 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimeters : 84-61-89

: 84-61-89 Shoe size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Bra size : 32B

: 32B Hair colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Eye colour : Dark Brown

: Dark Brown Siblings : Anna Wrossetti

: Anna Wrossetti Relationship status : Single

: Single Ex-partner : Tyler Perry

: Tyler Perry Children : 1

: 1 Profession : Model, Activist, Author and Filmmaker

: Model, Activist, Author and Filmmaker Net worth : $600 Million

: $600 Million Twitter : @iamGelilabekele

: @iamGelilabekele Instagram : @gelila.bekele

: @gelila.bekele Facebook : Gelila Bekele

: Gelila Bekele Website: www.gelilabekele.com

Gelila Bekele’s biography

She was born on September 4, 1984, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Gelila Bekele’s parents are not known, but she grew up under her grandmother’s care. She has a sibling called Anne Wrossetti, whom they shared a lot as they grew up. Bekele is a vegan.

Her family moved to Europe when she was eight years old, and later she moved to the US to pursue college education. She was admitted to the University of California, Berkeley, and during her first year of study, her modelling talent was spotted.

Gelila did not complete her education at the institution as she resorted to modelling.

Career highlights

Gelila is a renowned model, activist, author and filmmaker. She has juggled between the different careers, and so far, she has had tremendous success in all of them.

Modelling

As a model, she has worked with several reputable brands in the market. She began her professional modelling journey in 2006 when she worked with Ford Model in New York and Paris.

The former Tyler Perry’s girlfriend has also featured in multiple fashion and beauty campaigns such as Diesel, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Levi’s, H&M, Nespresso, Mikimoto, Anna Sui, L’oreal, Pantene and Pinko. Also, her photos have been on cover pages for top magazines and publications such as Marie Claire, Essence and Allure.

Currently, Bekele is signed to Elite Model Management (New York) and Premium Models (Paris).

Filmmaking

Bekele has ventured into the film production industry, and so far, she has three movie production credits under her name. She is the executive producer of Noir (2020), Anbessa (2019) and the documentary MAi: Life is not Honey (2019). Besides movie production, she is also an actress, appearing in the movie, Full (2009) as Mulunesh.

Activism

She is a leading activist both in her home country, Ethiopia and globally. She champions better access to education, clean water and girls and women rights.

Bekele is a staunch supporter of Charity Water, a non-profit organization whose objective is to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries.

Author

Gelila Bekele is the author of Guzo, a book that highlights the lives of Ethiopians and their country. The book was initially published in 2015.

Relationship with Tyler Perry

The couple met in 2007 at a Prince concert. They were instantly attracted to each other and started dating. Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele dated for more than ten years until December 17, 2020, when Tyler announced that they had amicably agreed to end their relationship.

Gelila Bekele and Tyler Perry have a son called Aman Tyler Perry, born on November 30, 2014. Gelila Bekele’s baby is now six years old. Even though the pair is no longer an item, they have committed to raising their son together as friends.

Is Tyler Perry married to Gelila Bekele?

Tyler is not married to Gelila. After dating for more than ten years, the duo decided to call it quits and currently, they lead separate lives but are only committed to raising their child.

Who is Tyler Perry’s girlfriend now?

The entertainment mogul is well known for his outstanding work in the US entertainment scene, but he prefers to keep his personal life away from the public eyes. So, who is Tyler Perry dating? After splitting with Gelila, Tyler has not disclosed whether he has a new girlfriend or not.

What does Gelila Bekele do?

She is a model, humanitarian, filmmaker, and author. She has modelled for top beauty and fashion brands, and currently, she is signed to leading model management agencies such as Elite Models.

Gelila is a humanitarian and is usually on the frontline to promote the welfare of unprivileged people, especially in her home country. Also, she has produced films and written a book about Ethiopia.

Where is Gelila Bekele now?

The model travels a lot between America, Europe and Africa as she pursues her careers in different fields. However, she is mainly based in the US.

Gelila Bekele’s net worth

According to Idol Net Worth, Gelila has a net worth of $ 600 million. She derives a significant amount of money from modelling for well-known fashion and beauty brands.

Social media presence

Bekele is active on social media. She has over 8K, 112K, and 35K followers on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook respectively. She uses the platforms to sensitize her followers on human rights issues, the need for environmental conservation, and water provision to scarcity areas.

She does not shy from posting pictures about her personal life and keeps fans updated on what she is up to.

Besides being a top model, Gelila Bekele has positively impacted a lot of people’s lives with her charitable work. She is an inspiration to budding models and every young girl who wants to achieve her dreams.

