Mikaela Pascal's biography: age, height, boyfriend, movies

Mikaela Pascal from the Fine Bros Entertainment channel is a web series actress, model, and social media influencer. She is best known among her fans for her roles in the shows Adults React (2019-2020), Opinions (2014), and Teens React (2013-2018). Who is Mikaela beyond her acting career?

A photo of Mikaela Pascal. Photo: @mikaela_pascal

Source: Instagram

Have a look at her biography to find out more about her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Mikaela Leilani Pascal

Gender: Female

Date of birth: August 12th 1999

Mikaela Pascal's age: 21 years (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Leo

Place of birth: California

Current residence: California

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Mixed

Sexuality: Straight

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet: 5'8"

Height in centimeters: 173

Weight in kilograms: 61

Weight in lbs: 134

Body measurements inches: 34-26-36

Body measurements in centimeters: 86-66-91

Eye colour: Green

Hair colour: Black

Siblings: John and Ellie

Father: Colton

Relationship status: In a relationship

Partner: Jack O'Shea

Occupation: Web series actress, influencer and model

Net worth: $21,024

Mikaela Pascal's biography

Mikaela in a black outfit. Photo: @mikaela_pascal

Source: Instagram

The American actress was born in California, USA. Her father's name is Colton Pascal, while her mother's name is not known. She has a younger sister, Ellie, and a brother named John.

How old is Mikaela Pascal?

As of 2021, Mikaela pascal's age is 21 years. She was born on August 12th, 1999. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Mikaela pascal's race and nationality?

The actress holds American nationality. In addition, she is of Italian, Mexican, Portuguese and Hawaiian descent.

Educational background

Concerning her educational background, she attended a five-month esthetician school and earned her license. As a result, she is a certified esthetician.

Career

From an early age, Mikaela modelled as her mother took her to various auditions and casting calls. Her modelling experience made her famous across various social media platforms.

Mikaela began her acting career starring in the show Kids React to Fake Celebrity Pranks New York City. She later made her Teens React debut in 2013 in the episode Teens React to SMACK CAM!

The actress has since appeared in a number of web programs, including Teens React, Gaming Lyric Breakdown, Advice and Opinion, and others.

Here is a look at Mikaela Pascal's movies and TV series.

Adults React (2019-2020)

(2019-2020) Advice (2014-2016)

(2014-2016) Challenge Chalice (2017-2018)

(2017-2018) Do They Know It? (2016)

(2016) Gaming (2014-2017)

(2014-2017) Kids React (2012-2013)

(2012-2013) Lyric Breakdown (2015)

(2015) Opinions (2014)

(2014) People vs. Food (2016-2018)

(2016-2018) Teens React (2013-2018)

(2013-2018) Try Not to Smile or Laugh (2016-2017)

Who is Mikaela Pascal's boyfriend?

Mikaela and Jack O'Shea. Photo: @mikaela_pascal

Source: Instagram

Pascal is in a relationship with Jack O'Shea at the moment. Her boyfriend is a comedian and TikTok sensation from the United States. The couple has been together since 2019.

How tall is Mikaela Pascal from Kids React?

Mikaela Pascal's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm).

Weight and body measurements

She weighs 134 lbs (61 kgs). Her body measurements are 34-26-36 inches. The actress has black hair, and her eyes are green.

Net worth

Her net worth is estimated to be $21,024.

How many subscribers does Mikaela Pascal have on YouTube?

The actress's YouTube channel currently has 269k subscribers. She launched the channel on August 6th 2015. She posts various prank videos, blogs, makeup tutorials and general lifestyle videos on her channel.

Mikaela Pascal is a popular American actress who gained popularity quickly for her charming personality. She is also active on various social media platforms.

Source: Legit Nigeria