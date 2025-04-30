Nigerian singer 2baba’s second son Zion Idbia made the rounds online as he added a new year to his age

Videos that surfaced online revealed that the youngster turned 17 years old on April 30 in the midst of family

The musician’s brother, Hyacinth Idbia, and a good number of netizens reacted to the celebrations as they sent their birthday wishes

Nigerian music icon 2Baba's second kid, Zion Idibia, recently turned 17, stirring online debate as videos of his private birthday celebration appeared on social media.

Zion was seen celebrating alongside his mother, Sumbo Ajaba, and elder brother, Nino.

Netizens took note of the pleasant family moment, which elicited conflicting views online, particularly given 2Baba's recent marriage.

Sumbo, the singer's first baby mama, posted touching photos and videos from the private celebration.

She expressed gratitude to God for adding another year to her child and prayed for further benefits in his life.

The businesswoman wrote:

“#KingZii 🥳👑 +1 Lord Jesus, I thank you for the gift of Zion. Happy Birthday to you, son ❤️.”

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate 2baba’s first son on birthday

The singer's brother Hyacinth Idbia extended his warm wishes in the coment sections as fans and netizens also celebrated the youngster

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hyacinth_idibia wrote:

"Zion the Baron 🎉🎉🙏🏾."

bellaroseo said:

"You’re such a Naija mom 😂 she say you’re not smiling 😂😂😂 God bless and keep him in the name of Jesus."

charitydope wrote:

"Jesus Chris, Zion is so tall. omg 😲 Happy birthday, big boy🎂🎂 God's blessings,wisdom,knowledge,long life, and prosperity 🙏🙏❤️❤️."

lucyamehlucious said:

"Mama and her boys. So beautiful 😍😍😍. Happy birthday tall man. Continue to grow in the light of Christ and keep being a source of joy to your parents. Llnp."

eny.legacy said:

"Amen!!!! The eyes of evil people won't see any of your offsprings....love you loads❤️❤️❤️."

tmonee_ said:

"The man has plenty of children all over but in reality he has none. The bonds they share more with their mothers, special events with their mothers in bad times like sickness with their mothers. To think their mothers have their fair share of sad experience with this man. E no go easy for old age ooooo. A man of many children but may end up lonely in old age. It is well."

tayoed wrote:

"These are moment you supposed to be celebrating and making him happy. No running around with another woman."

shademonique wrote:

"Just born him carbon copies full everywhere. Natasha go still born her own o😂😂😂."

real_alysia wrote:

"Happy birthday Zion. May your star forever shines brighter now and always."

iamdaniellafrank said:

"Zion dear don't be lik ur father impregnating women everywhere......."

priceless_zinny_ said:

"So where is his Father?"

2Baba buys luxurious car for first son

Singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, caught the attention of social media users after a video of him gifting his son Nino a brand-new car was shared online.

In the video, 2Baba gave his son a bundle of cash before he presented the luxurious car to him to celebrate his 19th birthday.

Nino Idibia looked speechless as he held the bundle of cash before he got into his new car to take it for a ride.

