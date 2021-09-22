The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) releases the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval. Photo credit: NUC

Legit.ng gathers that the promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

List of the proposed varsities

Fortress University, Ikunsin, Surulere, Oyo state Zion University New City University, Aiyetoro, Makun Shagamu, Ogun state University of Applied Science and Technology (UNAST), Oju, Benue state, Euston University, Ebonyi state Inaayatullah Education Foundation Inaayatullah University, Iwo Coastline University, Agadagbao-Obon, Arogbo, Ese-Odo, Ondo state Standout University of Nigeria, Otta, Ogun state Medical University of Nigeria Mandate University, Kuje Abuja ICT University of America Curacao in Nigeria William Booth University, Ogbagi-Akoko, Ondo state

NUC boss meets with promoters of proposed private universities

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of the NUC, Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, in a recent interactive session with the promoters of the proposed private universities, said their attempt to venture into the establishment of private universities would bridge the existing gaps between the ever-increasing number of qualified candidates who aspire yearly to gain admission into the Nigerian university system but could not achieve their aspiration due to the inadequacy of accessibility and space.

Professor Rasheed noted that upon his assumption as the NUC scribe, he had introduced a good number of reforms that had yielded positive impacts aimed at repositioning the Nigerian university system in order to give it more feasibility in the committee of nations within the African continent and the world at large.

He said the NUC now boasts of having over 200 universities across all proprietorships (federal, state and private universities) under its regulatory watch.

The NUC boss reminded the promoters of the proposed private universities that much was expected from them as running a university is capital intensive, urging them to remain focused and law-abiding by adhering strictly to the rules and regulations of the NUC especially in relation to the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS).

Professor Rasheed advised them to strive to contribute positively to the betterment of the university system in Nigeria.

He congratulated them for demonstrating the idea of establishing a university which he said is one of the noblest of works and projects for humanity.

In her remarks, the Director, Establishment of Private Universities, Mrs Constance Goddy-Nnadi, told the promoters of private universities to strive to make steady progress bearing in mind that they have the strength to undertake big projects that revolve around 14 steps with about 12 more to scale through having reached the second stage after their letters of intent.

She reminded them to ensure that all the deeds of titles of their lands are done and that there is no litigation against the land and indeed everything about the proposed universities.

FG names 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

In another related development, the NUC has announced that the federal government has closed down not less than 58 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The NUC on its official website stated that the affected universities were closed for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act CAPE3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The important notice was made available to all citizens, especially prospective undergraduates.

