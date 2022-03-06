What can you do with an adult education course if you study it?

Adult education is the process of adults engaging in systematic and continuous self-education in order to acquire new knowledge, skills, attitudes, or values. It can refer to any form of adult learning outside of traditional schooling, from basic literacy to personal fulfilment as a lifelong learner and secure an individual's fulfilment.

Adult education allows for personal development, goal achievement, and sociability. Therefore, these programs are often known as continuing education programs. It is any form of educational course completed by someone who has finished the continuous education cycle. That is anyone who has completed their compulsory schooling and wants to return to school at a later date.

What are the different careers in adult education?

Adult education graduates can choose from a variety of professional paths and specializations. You can educate students beyond high school with a degree in adult education. This career also opens possibilities to jobs in community organizations, human resources development teams, academic admissions, and research. Some of the education major jobs include:

Vocational, college and universities teacher

Community college professor

Continuing education professor

Corporate trainer

Corporate training specialists

Education administrators

GED instructor

Human resource manager

Literacy specialist

Types of adult education degrees

Adult education degree programs prepare you to teach people in any setting and in any area. The great majority of degrees are master's degrees or higher, and they build on a foundation of more general education and undergraduate experience.

Associate degrees in adult education

Adult education associate degrees are uncommon and mostly focused on the vocational market. Courses in human behaviour and adult psychology are usually included. An associate's degree is usually completed in two years.

Because there are limited employment options for adult educators without a bachelor's degree, the associate degree is frequently used as a stepping stone to a bachelor's degree. On the other hand, vocational educators frequently start their careers with merely an associate's degree and some work experience in their profession.

Bachelor in adult education

Communication, curriculum creation, and adult education ideas and practices are common courses in a bachelor's degree in adult education. These programs, on average, take four years to finish.

Jobs in adult education

In Nigeria, there are numerous adult ed jobs positions available. As a graduate, you must choose a job path that interests you. Adult education teacher jobs can be found in a variety of ways. Job search websites such as jobberman.com, and hotnigerianjobs.com are the greatest places to start. You can also look for adult education jobs on social media platforms like LinkedIn.

Where can adult education graduates work in Nigeria?

With an adult education degree, you can work in a variety of settings in Nigeria. Banks, manufacturing organizations, schools, universities, health care institutions, research firms, and government entities are just a few examples.

Estimated adult education graduate's salary in Nigeria

Adult education major careers pay varies depending on where you work; various employees are paid differently. Private employees, on average, earn more than government employees, but this is not always the case.

Adult education graduates in Nigeria can expect to earn between 70,000 and 350,000 nairas per month.

Advantages of adult education

Higher education for adults can be a life-changing experience. It can have a wide range of good implications for people who benefit from today's educational system. Adults, regardless of age, can return to school to pursue something enjoyable for themselves.

It allows us to appreciate and promote cultural variety.

Learning anything new gives your brain a workout. Learning challenges your brain, allowing you to grow smarter and more creative as a result.

Another fantastic reason to learn something new is that it lowers your risk of having Alzheimer's or dementia later in life.

A sense of accomplishment pervades the classroom, making students feel recognized and fulfilled. Taking classes for the sake of having something to do gives some people a sense of purpose in their lives.

Adult education is good for the economy, your kids, your community, your country, and, most importantly, you. You are a role model for individuals younger than you. They will be encouraged to love their schooling, to imitate you, and to learn from you.

Adult classes and seminars offer numerous opportunities to acquire more self-confidence, self-esteem, and self-worth, depending on the topic you choose to study. You will almost certainly meet new individuals and learn new things that you were previously unaware of.

Continuing your professional development will undoubtedly equip you with new abilities, which can then lead to genuine job and life prospects.

Provides possibilities for business and personal networking, as well as the development of relationships.

Adult education allows students to form greater social bonds, allowing them to establish friends with people who share similar interests.

Adult education improves a country's workforce's skills, knowledge, and individuals' earning capacity. As a result, it helps people and their families escape poverty.

Adult education improves individual peace of mind, increases work productivity, leads to life advancement, and promotes learning in society.

Adult literacy enhances the level of living and contributes to the country's economic progress and social transformation.

Majoring in adult education prepares you for a variety of jobs in colleges, corporations, and even small businesses. Professionals that can teach/train students or employees in various fields are in high demand. This is why a career in adult education can lead to a variety of lucrative opportunities. You can expect competitive pay as well as several prospects for advancement.

