Lane Factor’s biography: age, height, birthday, tribe, movies

Lane Factor is a young actor from the United States of America. He is well known for his portrayal of Cheese in the television series Reservation Dogs. He stars alongside Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Paulina Alexis.

Lane Factor attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Lane Factor made his acting debut in 2021 when he appeared in Hulu’s television series, Reservation Dogs. Apart from acting, he loves creating short movies and animations.

Profile summary

Full name Lane Factor Gender Male Date of birth 28 June 2005 Age 17 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Oklahoma, United States of America Current residence Oklahoma, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kelly Howell Factor Father Steve Factor Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Actor

Lane Factor’s bio

He was born on 28 June 2005 in Oklahoma, United States of America. His parents are Kelly Howell (mother) and Steve (father). His mother is a retired commander. She worked at Anadarko Indian Health centre.

Factor spent his childhood in Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States of America. He has two sisters. Their names are Shelby and Kandace Howell, his half-sister. What is Lane Factor’s nationality? He is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

Concerning his education, he studied at Freihofer Actor Factory, where he acquired his acting skills. Later, he also enrolled in film and production classes at the Factory Young Performer Academy.

How old is Lane Factor?

He is 17 years old as of 2022. When is Lane Factor’s birthday? He celebrates his birthday on the 28th of June each year. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

He developed an interest in acting since childhood and thus trained as an actor at Chris Freihofer Actor Factory. Besides acting, he is conversant with creating short movies and animations. The American actor has recorded live streams for the local community high school football games. He had also involved himself with commercials before he started acting.

He came into the limelight after appearing in Hulu’s television series Reservation Dogs which premiered on August 9 2021. According to his Instagram post, he is proud of being one of the Reservation Dogs television series casts. He said he is proud of the fact that he was part of a project that gets to bring light to real indigenous experiences.

The television series is about four native American youths. The four youths living in rural Oklahoma spend their lives fighting crimes. He stars alongside Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Paulina Alexis. According to IMDB, Lane factor from Reservation Dogs is also known for appearing in The Fabelmans (2022).

What is Lane Factor’s height?

He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kg). The American actor has black hair and black eyes.

Lane Factor’s fast facts

Who is Lane Factor? He is an actor from the United States of America well known for his role, Cheese, in the television series Reservation Dogs. What is Lane Factor’s age? He is 17 years old as of 2021. How tall is Lane Factor? He is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Lane Factor’s tribe? Lane Factor, the actor, is a native American and belongs to the Creek-Seminole and Caddo tribes. What is Lane Factor’s zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Cancer. When is Lane Factor’s birthday? His birthday is on the 28th of June each year. What is Lane Factor’s ethnicity? His ethnicity is mixed.

Lane Factor is an actor who came into the limelight as Cheese, a role he plays in the comedic television series Reservation Dogs. He started acting in 2021. The young American celebrity is also known for appearing The Fabelmans.

