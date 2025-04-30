Tinubu's Appointment: Lawyer Finally Gives Verdict on Kwara Being Northerner or Yoruba
- Kwara has been described as one of the unique because of its historical, cultural and regional connections
- Titilope Anifowoshe, a Kwara-born legal icon, asserted while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, adding that politicians exploit the diversity for political gains
- Anifowoshe's comment was a reaction to Ali Ndume's criticism of Tinubu's appointment from Kwara, describing the appointee from the northern state as Yoruba rather than a northerner
Titilope Anifowoshe, a Kwara-born legal practitioner, has responded to the notion that the north-central state was either a north or Yoruba state. The legal icon, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, said that Kwara is a special state.
Anifowoshe's comment followed criticism that trailed the appointment of Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).
Ojulari, who is from Kwara, a north-central state, was described as a Yoruba man rather than a northerner by Ali Ndume, the Senator representing Borno South. The development led to the debate on whether Kwara is a Yoruba state or a northern state.
How Ndume criticised Tinubu's appointment
The Borno senator subsequently released the names of Tinubu's appointees, whom he described as Yoruba, and tagged other appointees with their regions, such as northerners. Ndume's action led to controversies among Nigerians who reacted differently.
Ndume had claimed that Tinubu's appointments were a deliberate violation of the constitutional provision on federal character in recent political appointments. The lawmaker also accused the President of ignoring Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution in the composition of his cabinet and other political positions.
Ndume, who noted that he has a longstanding personal relationship with President Tinubu, stressed that his comments were not borne out of malice but rather out of his constitutional responsibility as a legislator.
How Anifowoshe defines Kwara's identity
Reacting to Ndume's tribal remark, Anifowoshe affirmed the diversity of the people of Kwara, adding that they are historically, culturally and regionally connected to Yoruba, Nupe, Fulani and the northern part of Nigeria. She added that politicians often exploit diversity for political gains. She said:
"We are Yorùbá in culture and history, Fulani in heritage, Nupe in history, and Northern by geography, yet uniquely Kwaran above all. Our pride is not in fitting narrow labels, but in defying them. Politicians toggle our identity for gain, but we know the truth: Kwara is not a borderland; it is a melting pot.
"Let others debate where we "belong." Kwarans are too busy building a legacy that transcends regions. Our diversity is not a crisis; it is our crown. Are Kwarans Yorubas? Yes. Are Kwarans Fulani? YES. Are Kwarans Northerners? Yes."
How to solve Kwara's identity problem
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ali Ndume's criticism of President Bola Tinubu's appointment, where he described the appointees as Yoruba rather than southerners and northerners, has been condemned.
Oladotun Hassan, the president general of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, said presidential appointment has never been criticised using tribal tags.
Hassan then called for the creation of more regions based on tribe, and each of them should be named after the tribe that occupied it.
