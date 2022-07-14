Eduardo Minett’s biography: age, height, net worth, movies

Mexican actor Eduardo Minett is a young celebrity known for his role as Rafo in the movie Cry Macho. He has also appeared in other movies and TV series such as The Legend of Tomiris and La rosa de Guadalupe. Apart from acting, he is a known model, singer, and dancer.

Eduardo Minett started his acting career at a young age and is making impressive progress in the movie industry. He is also into modelling and has worked with some reputable brands.

Profile summary

Full name Eduardo Minett Gender Male Date of birth 19 February 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Jennifer (Jenny Letra Escarlata) Father Carlos Alberto Flores Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Actor, singer, dancer, model Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @eduardominett

Eduardo Minett’s biography

He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, into a family of two children. His father is Carlos Alberto Flores, and his mother is known as Jennifer, aka Jenny Letra Escarlata, a Mexican artist. The young celebrity was raised alongside his sister Luna Minett.

What is Eduardo Minett’s age?

His date of birth is 19 February 2006, and thus, his age is 16 years as of 2022. The budding model is a Pisces.

What is Eduardo Minett’s profession?

He is a singer and actor. Eduardo Minett does song covers and shares the videos on his Instagram account. Some of his song covers include Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi and My Top by Billie Joe Armstrong. The singer also plays the guitar and is sponsored by Gibson Guitar.

The youngster is also a fashion model and has attracted the attention of many people online by sharing his modelling pictures on Instagram. He endorsed fashion brands such as Merkaba and was featured in Caras Mexico magazine.

Eduardo Minett’s movies

Eduardo made his acting debut in 2014 when he was only 8. The famous actor now boasts eight acting credits in his career. Here is a list of his movies:

Matando Cabos 2, La Máscara del Máscara (2021) as Karlo Nino

(2021) as Karlo Nino Cry Macho (2021) as Rafo

(2021) as Rafo La rosa de Guadalupe (2014 – 2020)

(2014 – 2020) The Legend of Tomiris (2019) as Karlo Nino

(2019) as Karlo Nino Esta historia me suena (2019)

(2019) Como dice el dicho (2015 – 2019)

(2015 – 2019) Papá a Toda Madre (2018) as Bryan Conde Restrepo

(2018) as Bryan Conde Restrepo Nochebuena (2014)

The movie star is also the founder of Cappuccino Films, an audiovisual content production house based in Mexico City.

What is Eduardo Minett’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Celeb, the entertainer has a net worth of $1.5 million. However, note that the website is not official, and thus, the information is unreliable.

What is Eduardo Minett’s height?

The Cry Macho actor stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 127 pounds or 57 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and eyes.

Fast facts about Eduardo Minett

How old is Eduardo Minett? He is 16 years old as of 2022. Is Eduardo Minett Mexican? Yes. He is a Mexican national. Where does Eduardo Minett live? He resides in Mexico City, Mexico. What is Eduardo Minett’s profession? The famous celebrity is an actor, model, singer, and dancer. Is Eduardo Minett in Cry Macho? Yes, he portrayed Rafo in the 2021 American neo-Western drama film. How much is Eduardo Minett worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1.2 million. How tall is Eduardo Minett? He is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Even though Eduardo Minett came into the movie world as a kid, he has made significant progress. He now boasts eight acting credits. He is also doing well as a model, singer and dancer.

