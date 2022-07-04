Jeremy T. Thomas’ biography: age, movies, net worth, condition

Jeremy T. Thomas is a young actor from the United States. He is popularly known for portraying Lucas Weaver in the movie Antlers. He is also famous for appearing in such television series as The Righteous Gemstones and Lore.

Photo: @jeremytthomas_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeremy T. Thomas actor made his acting debut in 2015 when he was featured in Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors. Since then, the young actor has appeared in a number of television shows and movies.

Profile summary

Full name Jeremy T. Thomas Gender Male Date of birth 3 July 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, GA, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'9" Height in centimetres 145 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Mother Misty Corbitt Father Thomas Aunt Christy Relationship status Single Profession Actor Net worth $300,000

Jeremy T. Thomas' biography

The American actor, also known as J.T. Corbitt, was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. His mother is called Misty Corbitt, and his father is named Thomas. He has an aunt named Christy Corbitt. The actor's grandfather was a retired veteran army officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jeremy attended The Charlie Group in Atlanta, where he learned acting skills. He later enrolled in Vo Level 1 acting classes with actress Lynnanne Zager at Lazager Inc and one-on-one training with actor Jeff Rose.

What is Jeremy T. Thomas' age?

The actor is 16 years old as of 2022. He was born on 3 July 2006. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Career

Jeremy T. Thomas is an American actor. He started his acting career at the age of 9 when he first appeared in a TV film titled Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors. He came into the limelight in 2021 when he played the role of Lucas Weaver in the movie Antlers.

He has been cast in some other projects, and currently, he has eight acting credits under his name. Below is a list of movies and TV shows he has appeared in, according to his IMDb profile.

Jeremy T. Thomas' movies and TV shows

Year Movies and TV shows Role 2022 The Resident Marco Anza 2019-2022 The Righteous Gemstones Harmon Freeman 2021 Antlers Lucas Weaver 2020 Paradise Lost Young Boyd 2019 One Last Hit Blake 2019 Your Worst Nightmare Scott Wells 2017 Lore Gene Otto (Young) 2015 Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors Schoolboy/ Classmate

What is Jeremy T. Thomas' net worth?

According to Trengezie, his net worth is alleged to be $300,000. This value is, however, not verified. He has earned his wealth mainly from his acting career.

What is Jeremy T. Thomas' condition?

The actor has Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). He does not discuss his condition publicly very often, but he is a community member of the OI Foundation.

Fast facts about Jeremy T. Thomas

Who is Jeremy T. Thomas? He is a young American actor known for his role in the movie Antlers. How old is Jeremy T. Thomas? He is 16 years old as of 2022. Who is Jeremy T. Thomas' father? His father is called Thomas. What is Jeremy T. Thomas' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $300,000. What is Jeremy T. Thomas' height? He is 4 feet 9 inches or 145 centimetres tall. What is Jeremy T. Thomas' disability? He has Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI).

Jeremy T. Thomas is a young actor who came to the spotlight following his appearance in the film Antlers. He has been in the movie industry since the age of nine.

READ ALSO: Biography of Angel BBNaija: age, state of origin, boyfriend

Legit.ng recently published Angel BBNaija's biography. Angel is a reality TV personality, writer, and poet from Nigeria. She is popularly known for participating in the reality show Big Brother Naija season 6.

Angel BBNaija was born in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, to her parents, Baron Meyagy and Titilola Smith. Her real name is Angel Agnes Smith. She currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng