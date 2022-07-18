Isabel Arraiza’s biography: age, parents, measurements, movies

Isabel Arraiza is an accomplished American actress and model. She came into the limelight in 2018 following her appearance in the TV series Elementary as Lily Zavala. The actress recently gained more fame after being featured in Outer Range as Maria Olivares.

Isabel Arraiza has been in the acting world since 2014 playing different roles in several movies and TV series. She has 11 acting credits as of this writing.

Profile summary

Full name Isabel Arraiza Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1990 Age 32 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico, United States Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College The Juilliard School Profession Actress, model Net worth $1 million Instagram @isa.arraiza

Isabel Arraiza’s bio

The actress was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, USA and was raised alongside her elder brother Antonio Arraiza. Isabel Arraiza’s parents live in Puerto Rico, USA, and she occasionally shares their pictures on Instagram.

The US entertainer studied a course in acting at The Julliard School in New York, USA.

What is Isabel Arraiza’s age?

She is 32 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 August 1990. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Isabel Arraiza’s profession?

Isabel began her career as a model sharing her pictures on social media. She later ventured into the acting industry as an actress after completing her studies at The Julliard School.

Isabel Arraiza's movies and TV series

The movie star first hit the screen in 2014 in the drama movie Mas que el agua as Carol. She recently gained more popularity after she portrayed Maria Olivares in the TV series Outer Range. Here is a list of her movies and TV series:

Zoo (Post-production)

(Post-production) Outer Range (2022) as Maria Olivares

(2022) as Maria Olivares The Little Things (2021) as Ana Baxter

(2021) as Ana Baxter Prodigal Son (2020) as Andi

(2020) as Andi Pearson (2019) as Yoli Castillo

(2019) as Yoli Castillo Campfire Alpha (2019) as Kim

(2019) as Kim The Oath (2018-2019) as Lourdes

(2018-2019) as Lourdes America Dreamer (2018) as Marina

(2018) as Marina Driven (2018) as Cristina DeLorean

(2018) as Cristina DeLorean Elementary (2018) as Lily Zavala

(2018) as Lily Zavala Mas que el agua (2014) as Carol

What are Isabel Arraiza’s measurements?

Actress Isabel Arraiza’s height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres. She weighs approximately 119 pounds or 54 kilograms.

Fast facts about Isabel Arraiza

How old is Isabel Arraiza? She is 32 years old as of 2022. What is Isabel Arraiza’s nationality? The entertainer is an American national with Latina ancestry. What does Isabel Arraiza do for a living? She is an actress and model. What is Isabel Arraiza’s net worth? She is allegedly worth $1 million. However, this information is not official. Is Isabel Arraiza married? She is not married and is seemingly not in any relationship at the moment. How tall is Isabel Arriaza? The model stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Isabel Arraiza is an American actress and model from Puerto Rico. She is known for her role of Yoli Castillo in the TV show Pearson, where she plays alongside Gina Torres. The actress also gained popularity for playing Maria Olivares in the TV series Outer Range.

