The impact of singer Wizkid's works has continued to spread across the globe and a Canadian university decided to study him

In a video, a student Taweeda shared an activity in her class where she and her classmates had to learn about Wizkid

She displayed how she was being taught about Wizkid's hit song Come Closer, and her video got massive reactions

A student Taweeda got netizens talking on TikTok as she shared a video of her during her class lectures. She was being taught about Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and his song Come Closer was displayed on the screen.

The video went viral and she noted that she did not expect the impressions to be that much. According to Taweeda, who is based in Toronto, Canada, she took an elective course in her school called Global Popular Music.

Canadian university studies Wizkid as a course. Image credit: @wizkidayo/IG, @taweeda

Source: TikTok

It was during the course that she learnt about popular songs and artistes. Several fans of Wizkid felt proud that the work of their favourite celeb was fit to be studied in a foreign university. They also noted that can pass the course easily.

Wizkid and music

Wizkid is a 34-year-old singer whose works speak for him. Born on July 16, 1990, he has been able to make a name for himself in the global music industry with several hit songs such as Essence, Holla at your Boy, Don't Dull, Soco, Come Closer, Ojuelegba, Joy, Piece of my Heart, and Kese, among others.

The father of four is a Grammy award recipient and has influenced the success of several artistes in the country including that of singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems. Often, Wizkid's fans and that of his rival David Adeleke, aka Davido, get into online fights. They compare who is better among the duo. Nevertheless, it does not take away the fact that both artistes have achieved a lot for themselves in their chosen field.

Watch Taweeda's video below:

Watch her second video below:

Reactions as Canadian university studies Wizkid

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as a Canadian university studies Wizkid below:

@Fayfluffy

"Man is literally the greatest."

@justjanie_saj:

"The fact that they took out Drake's name and picked out a video he isn't in."

@Mitchell:

"Wizkid forever."

@BIG Fundz:

"Without studying, I’ll pass."

@Chris:

"The only course I want to have extra lessons for and still attend tutorial classes for it."

@Cynthia Glory:

"I wish say na so Nigeria universities be. I for nor dey miss class."

@EMZYOFFICIAL

"BIG WIZ IS NOW A COURSE O."

@BLUE BABY:

"Make I hear say I no get First class for this Course ni."

@BELIEVER:

"Wizkid has so many good songs without a music video."

US University studies Wizkid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid was used as a case study at a university in the United States of America.

Photos and videos made the rounds as a teacher and students gathered abroad to learn on the top Nigerian singer.

As expected, this led to series of interesting reactions from internet users especially Wizkid’s fans who made sure to brag.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng