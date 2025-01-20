A lot of people struggle with childbearing for various reasons and top celebrities are not exempt from this painful experience

However, some of these stars have been able to overcome and become mothers either by natural conception or through other means

Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of Nigeria’s female celebrities who welcomed kids after years of struggling with childlessness

Many women dream of becoming mothers, but sadly, this wish doesn’t always come easily for them.

Many ladies grew up as young girls who played house with little baby dolls while daydreaming about having a real child who would call them ‘mother’ someday. Some of these ladies grew up to see that getting pregnant and successfully carrying the child to term and birthing safely was not as easy as they envisioned.

Some top Nigerian female celebrities fall into this category because they struggled for many years before eventually becoming mothers.

Popular Nigerian female stars who battled infertility. Photos: @iniedo, @funkejenifaakindele, @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of Nigeria’s top female celebrities who struggled with childbirth and eventually welcomed kids after years of childlessness.

1. Stephanie Coker opens up about battle with PCOS:

Nigerian media personality, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun, is one celebrity who has been vocal about her infertility issues. The public figure got married in 2016 and welcomed her daughter in 2019 through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Stephanie Coker disclosed in an interview that she was diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) at the age of 16. She has also been open about her IVF process and how it took a great toll on her physical well-being.

2. Adesua-Etomi Wellington’s battle with PCOS and 3 failed IVFs:

Nollywood actress and wife to singer Banky W, Adesua Etomi, is another female celebrity who did not have it easy when it comes to childbirth.

The couple tried to conceive almost immediately after their marriage in 2017 and after a year of trying the natural way, they opted for IVF. However, despite Adesua getting pregnant with twins after her first IVF, a scan revealed that they didn’t have a heartbeat. Subsequent IVF procedures were also not successful and the Nollywood actress was later diagnosed with PCOS. However, in 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, through natural means.

3. Toyin Abraham shares how herbal medicine helped her battle infertility:

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is another celebrity who was open about her struggle with childbirth. The film star who is also known as Mummy Ire welcomed her son in 2019 with her second husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Toyin Abraham disclosed that she also struggled with infertility and that traditional medicine was what helped her eventually get pregnant. To help other women trying to conceive, the Nollywood star launched a herbal concoction called Toyin’s Herbal Fertility Booster.

4. Ini Edo welcomes child at 39:

Veteran Nigerian actress, Ini Edo, welcomed her first child, a baby girl, when she was at the age of 39. The movie star opted for surrogacy after many failed attempts to carry her pregnancies to term. Ini Edo is a proud single mum who showcases her daughter on social media from time to time.

5. Funke Akindele welcomes twins:

Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele is another female celebrity who appeared to struggle with childbearing. The Everybody Loves Jenifa star and her ex-husband, JJC Skillz aka Abdulrasheed Bello, welcomed a set of twin boys in 2018.

Details surrounding their birth remain unknown as the actress has yet to fully share her childbirth story with others. However, in 2023, Funke Akindele finally revealed the names of her twin boys to be Zack and Zion. This came weeks after a photo of the boys were shared online without her consent.

6. Biola Adebayo finally welcomes baby boy amid infertility struggles:

Nollywood actress and producer, Biola Adebayo, never hid her yearning to become a mother and she finally welcomed her child in her 40s after several failed IVF and surrogacy attempts.

In April 2023, the filmmaker shared the great news of her son’s birth online while disclosing that it was done through surrogacy. Her story has served as a learning experience for others.

7. Bimbo Success gives birth to twins after years of childlessness:

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Success, who got married in 2016 finally welcomed her first children, a set of twin boys, in 2021. The news was met with great celebration from her celebrity fans and colleagues as they welcomed her to motherhood.

8. Dayo Amusa welcomes first child in 2024:

In November 2024, news spread that Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa, had finally welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

The movie star who is in her 40s was filled with emotions as she recounted how people taunted her and called her barren for not having a child. Dayo Amusa also shut down netizens asking about the identity of her child’s father.

These Nigerian celebrities have endured a series of pains to finally become mothers and their stories warm the hearts of many.

Ini Edo discusses daughter's paternity

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians were impressed when they heard Ini Edo's story about her daughter.

The actress has been showing off her child for some years, and many always questioned how she came about, as they never saw her pregnant or married. A couple of days ago, she shared an adorable video of her daughter, which fans couldn't get over.

In a new development, Ini surfaced as the latest Young Famous and African member. While conversing with the group, Nadia Nakai, a South African rapper, asked if she was married.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng