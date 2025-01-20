Nigerian movie actress Ini Edo has shared a part of her personal journey with the personalities on the Netflix show Young Famous and African

The actress is the latest addition to the group, and as a tradition, they all tried to get to know her on a deeper level

Speaking about her daughter, Ini Edo explained how she came to be and what led her to make such life choices

Nigerian social media users were impressed and shocked at the same time when they heard Ini Edo's story about her daughter.

The actress has been showing off her child for some years, and many always questioned how she came about, as they never saw her pregnant or married. A couple of days ago, she shared an adorable video of her daughter, which fans couldn't get over.

Ini Edo talks about having fertility issues.

Baby Light has brought so much happiness into the actress' world, and her lovers online were grateful for such a priceless gift.

In a new development, Ini surfaced as the latest Young Famous and African member. While conversing with the group, Nadia Nakai, a South African rapper, asked if she was married.

Ini Edo shares her surrogacy story

Ini Edo responded gracefully, adding that she was not married, but has a daughter through surrogacy. Luis, who has always been a surrogacy advocate, quickly gave her a high-five as she shared her story.

The accomplished actress disclosed that she had fertility issues and was failing to carry a pregnancy to term. She had to look into available options and adopt surrogacy.

Watch the clip below:

Ini Edo also revealed that her father's daughter was not in their lives.

Watch another clip of Ini Edo talking about her daughter below:

Ini Edo's revelation spurs reactions online

Edo's revelation has sparked mixed reactions on social media as fans shared their thoughts. Read some below:

@youniqueanny:

"Awwwn people cover their pains with smiles and pretty clothes. Don’t judge when you don’t knw the person’s story. Ini is a strong woman."

@chichi_ezeolu:

"The most important thing is the end product. Thank God for your baby."

@official_salvator99:

"A true reflection of a Queen and more, a woman that doesn't want to be in a space where women are degraded."

@ugogbaola_haven:

"Mehn people go through a lot! Pls always spread kindness."

@adestitoali:

"Ini is so transparent, she’s beautiful."

@ifeanyichukwu_angel:

"Before you judge, make sure you can carry a baby in your belly for 9months."

@aloly_sughar:

"A strong woman makes a strong and better decision!!"

@chi_babeeee69:

"When you don use surgery scatter your body, how you no go get issues."

Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji’s unusual link-up

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Ini Edo shared photos of when she linked up with her colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

One of the heartwarming pictures showed the moment the two superstar actresses embraced each other.

The unexpected link-up between Ini Edo and Genevieve Nnaji has left fans, including popular celebrities, gushing.

